The dark fantasy action-adventure game Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, developed by British game studio Ninja Theory, was originally announced at The Game Awards at the end of 2019 and is expected to land on PC and Xbox Series X/S.

However, after the first trailer was released at the end of last year, there was little news about the development progress. It was not until July 29 that the developers released the latest game features, showing the developers’ high-level requirements for the game experience: realistic bird shit. Scope placement effect.

According to the demo video, the tool allows developers to spread white bird droppings on the rocks of the coast, creating an unprecedented sense of immersion, and officials say the tool is designed to achieve a high level of realism from reference materials, especially the location. Precise bird droppings.

As mentioned earlier, the “Bird Stool Spreader” was specially created for “Hellblade 2”, continuing the story of the first generation “Senua’s Sacrifice” in the “Hellblade” series launched in August 2017, Ninja Theory Based on Norse mythology and Celtic culture to create a dark world that shocks players, the heroine Xenoya’s home was sacked by the Vikings, and in order to save her beloved, she broke into the underworld Heilheim.

In order to meet the expectations of the 3A masterpiece, the first generation of “Hellblade” not only elaborated on motion capture, modeling and radio, but the developers even cooperated with neuroscientists, psychologists and patients to present a large number of mental illnesses in the game. elements; and the work of the sequel on bird shit shows that the development team did not forget the original intention.

And “Hellblade 2” was developed using UE5. This time, Sainuya is no longer alone, and gathers like-minded people to come to Iceland in the 9th century, go to the gloomy and huge seaside cave to fight against giants, and start the ultimate test of the mind and body of Viking hell. Refinement journey.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, a dark fantasy action-adventure game developed by UK-based game studio Ninja Theory, was originally announced at The Game Awards at the end of 2019.

