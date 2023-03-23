Hellblade II has really disappeared into thin air but the recent State of Unreal showed Senua in a short trailer and, we can say, the next-gen has finally arrived.

The previous chapter, which you can still find su Amazonit was a nice surprise and for this very reason Xbox users are eagerly awaiting the sequel.

Title that of course will arrive within the Xbox Game Passalong with the plethora of free video games that are added to the subscription service each month.

And after seeing a short demonstration of the game from a technical point of view some time ago, Hellblade II it showed itself again and this time it is really impressive.

«We are pushing the limits of real-time facial animation in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II»he declares Ninja Theory in the description of the video which, as you can see, is actually astounding considering it’s out on consoles.



Because if you think the first few seconds of the video are related to Melina Juergens in costume, the actress who plays Senua in Hellblade IIit’s actually about an animation of the protagonist made with the game engine, the Unreal Engine 5.

For confirmation you can see the actress in a motion capture session at the end of the videoto further understand the greatness of the technology.

Of course there is no release date and there is still no gameplay but one thing we can say: the next generation has arrived.

You have to understand when will such beauty come outgiven that Microsoft is very silent and, although Ninja Theory has promised several times the news, it’s still there so much silence around Senua.

With the arrival of Starfield it might really be time to Hellblade II. And it would be now too, since it is It’s been a long time since its first and only reveal.

For another really Starfield it’s one of the few Xbox confirmations of the yearwho slowly begins to compose a calendar of releases.