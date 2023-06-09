Help with insect bites: How to relieve the itching

With the help of sting healers and the like, you can quickly treat painful insect bites

Children love to play outside in spring and summer, which increases the risk of a painful insect bite. These three tips will quickly give your children relief after an insect bite.

The children are playing in the countryside and suddenly it happens: an insect bites. The little ones are shocked and run to mum and dad because they can’t relate to the pain. These three simple tips promise quick relief and pain relief from insect bites.

Tip 1: Natural stitch healer



A well-known remedy is the onion. Simply cut a conventional onion in half and press it onto the puncture site. Apple cider vinegar is also a natural remedy for pain relief from insect bites. It cools irritated skin, has an anti-inflammatory effect and relieves itching. If you are in a hurry or there is simply nothing to hand, then your own spit will also help, as it has antibacterial and pain-relieving active ingredients.

Tip 2: Heat against the insect bite



Heat causes fast and lasting pain relief from the insect bite. For example, you can heat a spoon by placing it in boiling water. Before making skin contact, however, make sure that the spoon is only placed on the area of ​​the sting and that it is not hotter than 51 °C.

If you need a faster solution, you should have a stitch healer at home. The practical device has the same benefits as a spoon, but is quicker to hand and requires no preparation time. The electronic stitch healer bite away immediately helps against itching, burning, pain and swelling from insect bites. Unlike soothing ointments, the stitch healer does not require any chemicals.

Tip 3: Cool the insect bite



Simple Kühlpacks from the freezer will quickly give your child relief. Important: Wrap the cold packs in a cloth, otherwise the cold could cause additional pain. Don’t have any cold packs on hand? Chill a spoon and place it on the bug bite instead. Do you have cottage cheese in the fridge? This is also suitable for cooling the insect bite, as it stores cold well.

Stitch Healer: What to consider



As a rule, these tips and bite healers should quickly relieve the pain and reduce the swelling of the insect bite. If this is not the case, or if the bite becomes even more swollen and hot, then you should take your child to see a doctor. The doctor must assess whether it could be an allergic reaction and whether further treatment is necessary.

In the case of bites in the mouth and throat, you must call an ambulance immediately. While waiting, your child should suck ice cubes, which can reduce further swelling. Drinks and food are taboo, as the swelling can otherwise lead to suffocation.

Keep calm and soothe your child to find the cause of the pain. Once found, most insect bites can be treated on the spot.

