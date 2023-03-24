Almost three million women suffer from a pathological fat distribution disorder (lipoedema). At the moment, the costs of the therapies are not covered by health insurance. We want to change that and help these women as quickly as possible and, above all, unbureaucratically. To this end, we have introduced an amendment to the Appointment Service and Supply Act, which still has to be discussed by Parliament. Liposuction (liposuction) for lipoedema is then to be covered by statutory health insurance.