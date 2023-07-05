Helpful tips for a youthful appearance

Beautiful and perfectly formed eyebrows give our face more contour and optimally emphasize our facial features. How to properly pluck eyebrows over 50? Which brow shape makes you younger and how do you get beautiful eyebrows from the age of 50?

They give our face more structure, accentuate our eyes and have a major impact on our appearance – our eyebrows. You think that’s a bit exaggerated? We see it differently, because beautifully shaped eyebrows matter a lot more than you might think. In order to cheat away a few years, older women can use a wide variety of tips and tricks – and this applies to make-up as well as to our outfits. After all, we all want to keep our youthful and fresh radiance for as long as possible, and that only works with the right care. Okay, are there any tricks to get beautiful eyebrows after 50? How can you dye your eyebrows yourself and which products should not be missing in your handbag?

Beautiful eyebrows from the age of 50: These make-up tips will make you look younger

At Deavita, we firmly believe that age is nothing more than a number. It doesn’t matter whether you are 30 or 50 years old – every woman is beautiful, no matter how she dresses or what she wears. But when it comes to beautiful eyebrows after 50, there are actually a few tricks that will help you look a few years younger.

How to properly pluck eyebrows over 50?

As we age, our hair naturally thins, and so do our eyebrows. The hair follicles become weaker over time and the small hairs grow back more slowly. The good news is that we no longer have to pluck our eyebrows every 2 days. But in order to have beautiful eyebrows from the age of 50, proper care is still essential. How to properly pluck eyebrows over 50? To keep the brows in perfect shape, use a makeup mirror with a magnifying effect. Here’s a little tip – it’s best to pluck your eyebrows after you shower, as the steam and heat will soften your skin. This in turn ensures that the hairs can be plucked out much more easily. Alternatively, you can place a warm towel on your face for 2-3 minutes just before plucking.

Find the perfect eyebrow shape

Bushy, skinny or all natural? Finding the perfect eyebrow shape that best accentuates our facial features and flatters our face is no easy task. The right form keeps us looking fresher and can help cheat a few years off. If you are not sure how to get beautiful eyebrows after 50, you should try a stencil set. Simply choose the stencil that is simply closest to your natural brow shape. Color inside the stencil with some brow powder and then you can pluck away the colored hairs.

Alternatively, you could determine your eyebrow shape from the age of 50 using the pencil method. Here’s a quick guide on how to do it.

Place a pencil perpendicular to the side of your nose and hold it straight up towards your eyebrows. Where the pencil meets the hair is where your eyebrows should start and anything in front of them should be plucked away. Slowly move the pen from the perpendicular position to the pupil and where it intersects the eyebrow is the highest point of your brows. You determine the end point by placing the pencil at the outer corner of the eye – the eyebrows should end where it crosses the eyebrow.

You need these styling tools

In order to get beautiful eyebrows from the age of 50, there are some tools that should not be missing in any make-up bag. In addition to high-quality tweezers, you will also need small scissors, an angled brush and a spoolie brush. The older we get, the longer the so-called “rogue hair” grows – and this is where the scissors come into play. For the perfect shape and youthful look, first brush your brows up, then use scissors to trim the longer hairs. The angled brush makes applying eyebrow powder or pomades child’s play and is a must for anyone who wants to make up their eyebrows over 50. And a spoolie brush helps set brows in their natural position and remove excess makeup products.

How to make up eyebrows?

Beautiful eyebrows from the age of 50 give our face more character and make us look younger immediately. Unfortunately, small gaps appear over time and the hair no longer grows back. An eyebrow pencil is ideal for filling in the gaps and making up eyebrows. In order to achieve the most natural result possible, you should always choose a shade that matches your hair color or your hairline. If you have light brown or blonde hair, opt for soft, light brown tones. The darker your hair is, the stronger the eyebrow color should be. However, keep in mind that eyebrows that are too dark can quickly appear artificial and, if in doubt, choose lighter shades.

With eyebrow pencil

Here is a brief guide on how to make up eyebrows with eyebrow pencil:

First brush the brows with a fine brow brush and draw small lines in the gaps with a thin eyebrow pencil. Always start at the bridge of your nose and slowly apply the color towards your temples. Give yourself more time, because the finer the strokes, the more natural your eyebrows will look.

Make up eyebrows with brow powder

Eyebrow powder is another popular way to get beautiful eyebrows over 50. In order to guarantee the most natural result possible, most products usually come in two shades of brown. You apply the powder with a rough, small brush, which is usually included in the palette. The powder can work wonders, especially for women with very thin and light eyebrows, and is ideal for filling small gaps in the eyebrows. To do this, first brush the brows into the right shape and then put some powder on the brush. Then place the brush on the inner edge and carefully apply in the direction of growth.

Here’s how you can dye eyebrows yourself

If you want a youthful look, you can of course dye your eyebrows yourself. You can now find many paint sets in different colors online and in every drugstore that are ideal for this. And so that nothing goes wrong, we explain step by step how to dye eyebrows yourself:

First remove make-up and skin oil from the eyebrows with facial tonic and care for them with a moisturizing cream. Use the brush included in the set to paint the desired shape of the brows in the direction you want to wank. It looks particularly natural if you paint the back part first and then the front part. Allow the color to take effect according to the instructions on the package and then wipe off thoroughly with a damp cloth or cotton pad. Keep this in mind – the longer the color lasts, the darker the eyebrows will be. And voilà – it’s that easy to dye your own eyebrows!