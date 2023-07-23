Helping children and adolescents thrive

Riccardo Lo Parrino

The fate of a therapeutic itinerary can greatly depend on how it will unfold when parents and children first cross the threshold of the mental health service. By the way their anxieties, their fears and worries, their expectations and hopes will be received.

What is the point of studying pain without dealing with the person who suffers?

Kurt Baier, 1970

The true nature of what we as childhood and adolescent mental health workers are called to do is summed up well, in my view, by Adriano Milani Comparettiinnovator (uncomfortable) and great protagonist of medicine in the second half of the twentieth century, not by chance the older brother of that Lorenzo Milani (uncomfortable no less) author, among other things, of the famous “Letter to a professor” [1] and promoter of the culture of “I Care“. Milani Comparetti, who made an invaluable contribution to the definitive dismantling, in Italy, of closed institutions for children and young people with “disabilities” of various nature and severity, clearly indicated our task:

“promoting health” [2] of children and adolescents through the re-activation of development processes, for whatever reason, temporarily blocked. In this evolutionary vision, the center of gravity of the intervention, from the first fundamental moment of reception, to that of treatment and then of rehabilitation, has shifted from illness to health.

The intervention does not consist in repairing diseased parts (the “lesion”) or in restoring jammed functions (the “functio laesa”), according to a mechanistic vision of the growing person parceled out and fixed, or even more, crushed in a timeless temporality and a two-dimensional spatiality. The object, or rather, the subject of the intervention, is not the “illness”, but the person who suffers. Since we are dealing with people who are still immature and intimately connected with the family network, the subject at the center of our interest is the child/adolescent in its entirety, complexity, specificity, originality, unique and unrepeatable, yet never isolated (“There is not such a thing as an infant”, diceva Donald W. Winnicott [3] ) but always seen in the dimension of mutual relations with the family (parents in the first place, but also brothers and sisters, grandparents, etc.) and with the environment where he was born, moved, grew up, lived.

It is the relationships with the context that form the basis of the process of revitalization of dormant resources and potential. For this to be achieved in a public mental health service for developmental age, I believe that the first requirement is the opening. Two-way openness, the opposite of exclusion, isolation, segregation – words that evoke an outdated past, but basically not too distant, and always potentially looming – and also the opposite of rejection, estrangement, refusal, expulsion. Connatural to that of openness is in fact the requirement ofhospitality. The fate of a therapeutic itinerary can greatly depend on how it will unfold when parents and children first cross the threshold of the mental health service. From the way in which their anxieties, their fears and worries, their expectations and hopes, will be welcomed. Welcoming (“xenia” -hospitality- in ancient Greece was a sacred bond under the protection of Zeus, in whose wrath those who denied hospitality to those who asked for it incurred) and openness mean an attitude of dialogue, a commitment, not always so simple, to stay within an encounter not conditioned by the spasmodic search for an immediate diagnosis and remedy, a commitment to listen carefully, with a clear mind, to the people who ask for help, and a respectful attitude. Reception too must be placed in an evolutionary dimension: it is not acquired once and for all, because the questions posed in the help meeting are always new.

And every question requires an answer, which must be a word “beyond”, beyond pain, beyond the loss of meaning in life, beyond the loss of hope. A heavy task to bear, for mental health workers, undoubtedly. I think that often it is a question of accepting to “take off the gown” without, at the same time, renouncing the scientific rigor that belongs to health professionals. It can be added, to quote the words of Daphne Economou, that “the doctor who cannot risk his own authority by being human will lose anyway.” [4] It is thus, from this being together, families and operators, that the treatment path designed for that child/adolescent arises, born and developed for him/her and with him/her, to give answers, flexibly shaped on his specific needs, his requests, so varied and diversified. It cannot trivially be the result of single juxtaposed actions, however articulated and technically refined, nor their synthesis or summation. They must be something else, a new reality, which takes into account the multidimensionality of the person, and which cannot be replicated because it was born for that child / adolescent in a precise context and in a precise historical moment of his life, not before or after.

One of the hardest tasksalways, but above all in the early stages of the intervention, and in each critical transition phase (entry to nursery school, entry or change of school order, pubertal development, first experiences of autonomy such as going out without parents, first sexual experiences, coming of age) it consists in enduring uncertainty which transversely crosses, albeit with different qualities and intensity, all the subjects involved, including operators. Uncertainty with which it is necessary to deal also due to the poor definition of the languages ​​through which suffering is expressed in subjects still in the growth phase. It is not just a matter of not formulating hasty diagnoses, but of making “diagnostic reflections” in a prospective dimension, tracing “multidimensional maps” (Martinetti) [5] dynamics that make it possible to take into account subjective suffering, and its modification over time, and at the same time to trace, in a complex emotional and behavioral patchwork, vivifying evolutionary impulses.

It is keeping the dialogue constantly open that gives operators the possibility to support parents and children, sometimes for many years, in such exhausting uncertainty. Being together with children/adolescents and families, in a position of respectful closeness, constant listening, contribution of open and available competence, assumes a particular value in this sense. This emotional attitude of the operators has to do with taking care (to care) rather than with giving care (to cure). It is about the difference between being in the presence of the child/adolescent/family and being together with him/her. A very difficult task, I repeat (but “it will be necessary to resist the tendency to make easy what cannot be easy without being distorted“, to use the words of Antonio Gramsci) [6]and feasible only under one condition: that the mental health operator is not alone, due to problems relating to the organization of the service or due to staff shortages. If this happens, the risk that is run, very high, is twofold: to the highest degree for those who trust in the help they absolutely need, to which they have the right, and which cannot be offered to them, with the consequence of a persistence or a deepening of the suffering of the subjects concerned and of its potential extension, in a chain, to other people not primarily involved (one example, among many, the partners of a couple), even in future generations; for the operator himself who remains trapped in a tangle in which positive emotions such as hope and optimism are dangerously intertwined with a sense of frustration and impotence.

Feeling of being part of a service that cares and supports its members is an essential requirement for interventions to be authentically therapeutic. A team (or we could say a service) is such – to use the words of Bateman and Fonagy – if “works as a compact group that takes care of its members, protects them, helps them understand what is happening or has already happened, when necessary, gives one of the members a break, agrees time for further training.” [7]

One last, important consideration. Taking a step back, speaking of openness to dialogue means referring to the attitude that the entire service must have towards everything external to it. It must place itself firmly in the territory according to the principles of the public health approach. A service which, while possessing its own cohesion and internal coherence, even robust, monolithically encloses itself in its own self-referentiality, defensively folded in on itself, unavailable for comparison and authentic collaboration with other services, with general practitioners, with paediatricians, in general with the social network and the contexts in which people live, betrays its mission from the outset. Whether to take care, suggests the philosopher Sergio Moravia [8]also means advancing “into the contextual dimension” of the person who suffers “as a member of synchronic relationships”, such a service would be like an island in the current, a safe haven, perhaps, but incapable of mobilizing resources and allowing them to fully belong to the social fabric that is its own.

In other words, a non-dialoguing service would be a generator of chronicity rather than a health promoter.

Riccardo Lo Parrino. Medical Director Specialist in Child Neuropsychiatry. UFC Child and Adolescent Mental Health of Florence. USL Toscana Centro

Bibliography

[1] Milani L. Letter to a teacher. Fiorentina publishing house. 1967

[2] Milani Comparetti A. On the side of the newborn: proposals for a prognostic competence. Child Neuropsychiatry 175: 5-18; 1976

[3] Winnicott W. Donald. The maturational processes and the facilitating environment. Karnac Books. 1970

[4] Economou D. A concert of many voices. Learning from the family experiences. Editors Papini M et al Development, handicap,rehabilitation. Practice and theory. Excerpta medica International Congress Series 902. 1990

[5] Martinetti MG et al. Developmental approach to childhood and adolescent neuropsychiatry. SEID Publishers. 2012

[6] Gramsci A. Prison notebooks. (edited by Felice Plato) Einaudi. 1948-51

[7] Bateman A, Fonagy P. Mentalization-based treatment. Raffaello Cortina Publisher. 2006

[8] Moravia S. Wounded existence. Feltrinelli. 1999

International health systems Adriano Milani Comparetti, Antonio Gramsci, Daphne Economou, Don Milani, I care, multidimensional maps, child neuropsychiatry, public health approach, childhood and adolescent mental health, To care, To cure

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

