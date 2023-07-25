Helping the fragile? Walking together

There is always that thrill of subtle satisfaction in reading the confirmations of science to everyday experiences, often taken for granted. This time, we are talking about “let’s go for a walk” which would seem to favor interpersonal relationships. A surplus of well-being, which adds to that on the body and mind of those who stay in the open air, already demonstrated by numerous studies concerning the very close relationship between the individual and the physical and social environment in which he is immersed, the so-called ecological approach to health. Can the same be said about improving communication between two people and building bonds?

The working hypothesis is that do a chat while walking outdoors allows you to free yourself from those action-reaction mechanisms in which we are often entangled and facilitates more fluid communication, even on some difficult issues, which we would never have faced otherwise. Why is sitting in front of a coffee more difficult? «The first studies on eye contact date back to the 1980s. What I see on other people’s faces adds communicative information and emotional meaning to the relationship, so the absence of eye contact favors a certain type of communication” he explains Paola Mamone, psychotherapist and mindfulness teacher, founder of Interessere – Mindfulness in action, who adds: «At present, robust scientific evidence is lacking», although there are many studies on the subject. «Traveling together by car seems to me to favor deep communication much more: the defined and shared common space, the obligatory long hours of travel and physical proximity could be some of the elements to study. Always bearing in mind that fostering better, deep, spontaneous and quality communication between two people and building a relationship with the other are different aspects, which should be distinguished».

The thousand stimuli given by the open space, the freedom to choose routes and paces favor the pleasure of sharing for the discovery of the outside world, on which the shared gaze is oriented — Paola Mamone, psychotherapist and mindfulness teacher

Walking together is certainly nothing new, on the contrary it is something that is done in various cities by “walking groups”, activities organized in fixed appointments which also see people deciding to move around the city on foot. «These collective walks strengthen social cohesion, which in turn is a powerful determinant of health,” he explains Antonio Maturo, professor of health sociology at the University of Bologna. «The meeting of individuals who are different from each other, the technical term is homophilia, is beneficial both to individual citizens, in terms of a reduction of loneliness and an exchange of information, which is impossible when only one’s very restricted circle is frequented, and to the community, which emerges strengthened by the cohesion of its members».

Collective walks strengthen social cohesion which, in turn, is a powerful determinant of health — Antonio Maturo, professor of health sociology at the University of Bologna

“Finding your own internal rhythm and not having a defined goal help to suspend the propensity to carry out actions aimed at a purpose”. Photo by Johannes Plenio on Unsplash

The components of open space and nature should not be overlooked. As evidenced by the psychotherapist Mamone: «In the case of walks in the open air, there are other elements: the thousand stimuli given by the open space, the freedom to choose pace and route I think they favor the pleasure of sharing for discovery of the outside world, on which the shared gaze is directed. Perhaps this could be a factor to be investigated to understand if and how the creation of close relationships can be fostered».

Which are not the only ones to count, on the contrary. Sociological research shows the strength of weak ties: «In addition to social capital bondingof relatives, there is that bridgingknowledge that creates bridges between different people and these relationships are equally precious for the individual» explains Maturo who also highlights the importance of another aspect, serendipity: «The possibility of the unexpected must be cultivated, because in our organized lives there is less and less space for the casual meeting that wandering on foot allows. Breaking the routine is also a way to feed mechanisms that stimulate sociality, which are extremely crucial in modern societies where loneliness is increasingly taking the lion’s share».

What is certain is that wandering, with your feet and with your mind, which neurosciences call mind wandering, he enriches: «Finding your own internal rhythm and not having a defined goal help to suspend the compulsion to produce and the propensity to carry out actions aimed at a goal. It helps to prefer being over doing, to be present to oneself and to feel firsthand» comments Mamone. “Certainly I would suggest this way of sharing, walking together, to those who take care of fragile people, also to allow them to change their environment, since too often their physical horizons are extremely limited by their situation of vulnerability».

After all, as various observational studies show, the latest being a large study of over 700,000 US veterans, having good social relationships is one of the eight factors associated with longevity.

