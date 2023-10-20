helps (also) prevent and alleviate the symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder – breaking latest news

by Maria Giovanna Faiella

Researchers have shown that the gut microbiome can influence the development and response of emotions. Protective effect associated with typical foods of the Mediterranean diet, such as vegetables, fruit and fish

Following the Mediterranean diet can alleviate or prevent symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder. These are the conclusions of a study published in Nature Mental Health. The authors demonstrated that the gut microbiome can influence the development and response of emotions. The study, conducted by researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham Health System, and the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, analyzed the relationship between PTSD, diet and the gut microbiome, in approximately 200 participants in sub-studies of Nurses’ Health Study-II.

Mediterranean diet, intestinal microbiome, stress after trauma

The Mediterranean diet means the predominantly vegetal nutritional model, based on: fruit, vegetables, cereals and processed products (bread, pasta) especially wholemeal, use of extra virgin olive oil (supply of monounsaturated fatty acids), good consumption of fish and small quantities of red meat (cured meats and industrial preparations) and few sugars.

The intestinal microbiome (also known as intestinal flora) is the correct scientific term to describe the set of microorganisms that mostly populate the intestine: these, communicating with each other, act as if they were a single organism and carry out important functions for health .

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) means a mental health problem: according to the American National Institute of Mental Health, the characteristic that the victim repeatedly relives the traumatic experience in the form of memories, nightmares, flashbacks or on occasion of anniversaries and commemorations. Those who suffer from it have difficulty controlling their emotions, manifest irritability, sudden anger or emotional confusion, depression and anxiety, insomnia, avoid any act that forces them to remember the traumatic event. Another widespread symptom is the sense of guilt, for example, for having survived or not having been able to save other people. People with this disorder have a greater risk of developing chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular, autoimmune, stroke, diabetes, and even dying prematurely.

Understanding the role of diet and the microbiome could improve recommendations (and outcomes) for patients with Ptsd.

The approximately 200 participants were assigned to three groups: exposed to trauma but with no post-traumatic stress disorder; with probable Ptsd; with no exposure to trauma. They all submitted two sets of four stool samples, at the start of the study and again six months later. Samples were collected to provide microbial DNA information and to confirm that the participant’s gut microbiome had remained stable over the six months.

The team of researchers evaluated the associations between the overall structure of the microbiome, factors such as symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, age, body mass index (BMI), information on the diet followed.

Scientists have found several factors (BMI, depression) associated with the structure of the microbiome.

Well, participants who followed the Mediterranean diet had fewer symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Red meats

In particular, the researchers found that the consumption of red and processed meats was associated with greater symptoms of PTSD, while the consumption of plant-based foods was associated with fewer disorders.

They then examined the link between the symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder and the “signatures” of the intestinal microbiome, with the aim of identifying the protective species and, among these, Eubacterium eligens, a species of bacterium belonging to to the Eubacteriaceae family. The scholars, in fact, demonstrated that the protective effect of this species of bacterium, with respect to the Ptsd disorder, was associated with typical foods of the Mediterranean diet, such as vegetables, fruit and fish.

Prospects for alleviating other mental disorders

There is a relationship between the human intestinal microbiome and the brain – explains one of the authors of the research, Yang-Yu Liu, of the Brigham and Women’s Hospital –. With our study, we examined how factors such as diet are associated with PTSD symptoms: the Mediterranean diet may provide potential relief to people with PTSD symptoms. Although more research is needed, we are closer to being able to provide dietary recommendations for the prevention or improvement of PTSD.

The researchers believe the study’s findings offer insights for future studies on the link between other mental health disorders and dietary interventions to improve recommendations aimed at alleviating or preventing symptoms.

