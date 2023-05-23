Helps drain liquids and deflate the belly: the perfect herbal tea for the summer

Summer, sun, sea, bikini time but then we look in the mirror and see swollen belly and legs with fluid retention. Solution? Draining herbal tea.

Methods to get rid of swelling due to fluid retention there are many, but not all of them give extraordinary results. There are slimming creams, anti-cellulite patches and pills that cry out for a miracle, but are we sure they have the desired effect? Maybe yes! On the other hand, money is invested to buy them and it is assumed that there must be some results.

But did you know that can you prepare a simple draining herbal tea with a few vegetable ingredients to stimulate the release of stagnant liquids? That’s right, you can do it yourself in just a few steps and with two natural elements that you almost certainly already have at home. If you don’t have them, you will spend very few euros to buy them and make many healthy teas, rich in vitamins and antioxidants, as well as having a strong draining power.

How to prepare a cheap and homemade draining herbal tea

Here we are, the time has come to reveal which are the two “magic” ingredients that allow you to prepare a vegetable infusion that will make you more beautiful. Are you ready? Then look in the refrigerator if there are these two items: celery and lemon. If you don’t have them, run to the greengrocer or supermarket to buy them for a few euros.

If, on the other hand, you are already supplied with these two colorful natural ingredients, let’s immediately move on to preparing the anti-cellulite herbal tea.

Follow these simple steps:

boil 1 liter of natural water in a saucepan; when it boils, add 3 previously washed and well cleaned celery stalks; cook for 5 minutes by lowering the heat to a minimum; after the indicated time, add the juice of 1 lemon making sure there are no stones.

The draining herbal tea ready. It can be enjoyed hot or cold as desired, preferably without added sugar. If you really want to sweeten it, use honey.

In addition to being good and refreshing, the celery and lemon tea has high power diuretic and purifying and provides no calories that are very minimal if you don’t add sugar or honey. Celery contains the 95% water so you cannot get fat with this product of nature. Furthermore, we must also know that among the properties of celery there is the ability to facilitate the kidney function, decrease swelling ed eliminate liquids through the urine. Try it yourself now and see the results.