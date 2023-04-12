Written on 06 April 2023 .

Starting from 14 April at the Naima club in Forlì, with the “Do” of Dare and Donare. At the center of the evening the Anemias

The evenings, each dedicated to a different blood pathology, are promoted by the Hematology unit of the Irst-Irccs of Meldola in collaboration with AIL Forlì-Cesena

Do patients and their families really know about blood diseases? Do they know what the treatment paths are, do they hide questions they’ve never had the courage to ask? Faced with fears and doubts on subjects often entrusted to the common sense without real scientific comparisons, the Hematology of the IRST “Dino Amadori” IRCCS leaves the Institute and goes to the territory to dialogue with patients, ordinary people and general practitioners.

From next April to December, the simple structure of Hematology and Transplants CSE which is based in Meldola, in collaboration with the provincial section of AIL – Italian Association against leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma, promote “Emato-Irst on the road”: seven itinerant meetings between Meldola, Forlì and Cesena to meet patients, family members and general practitioners with the tone of dissemination and comparison, but also of sharing. Seven encounters like seven are the musical notes in a journey that will culminate in December with the Christmas concert of the AIL dedicated to Gaetano FoggettiAIL president who died prematurely last June.

It starts on April 14th at 6pm at the Naima Club in Forlì with the first meeting dedicated to DO: do as the first musical note but also as “Giving and Donating”. It will be about the anemia with doctors Delia Cangini and Pier Paolo Fattori. Musical entertainment with THE GOOD FELLAS BAND and food and wine tour for all participants.

The meetings are conceived and coordinated by the professor Giovanni MartinelliScientific Director of IRST, and by Dr Gerardo Musuraca, head of the Hematology unit. The scientific secretariat is entrusted to the doctors Delia Cangini and Alessandro Lucchesi.

In the meetings that will follow, then, from May to December, we will still talk about: vaccinations in hematology, monoclonal gammopathies, transplantation, Hodgkin’s lymphoma, to get to the public meeting with general practitioners to deal together with the diagnostic process – therapeutic of the patient.

“The fight against blood diseases is centered on the network between people and knowledge – comments the president of AIL Forlì-Cesena Redo Camporesi – the relationship between doctor and patient is one of these actions and promoting hematological scientific dissemination in meetings that combine culture, music, conviviality allows patients, families and, in general, the citizenry to approach the difficult issue of blood disorders in an empathic way. A path that, if done together, helps to break down fears, the real obstacle to treatment. On the other hand, humanity in treatment is at the center of AIL’s action which raises funds for research into blood diseases and for hematological home care”.

“With this initiative – adds the doctor Gerardo Musuraca – we try, through dialogue and meetings, to convey the message that hematology, as a specialized branch of medicine, should not only be associated with serious or incurable diseases. Hematology often concerns non-oncological pathologies and, especially in recent years, demonstrates that it is possible, even in the face of negative diagnoses, to be able to heal and return to normal life. Together with AIL we want to bring these messages to the people, to accompany patients on their treatment journey, also showing the human side of the doctor, his being, like everyone else, a person with virtues and defects. With one of the most important, complex and rewarding tasks: cure”.

Participation in meetings of Emato-Irst on the road is open to everyonewith mandatory registration at the link www.proeventi.it. The registration is unique and includes the informative session, food and wine and music.

It will be possible to access the room from 18 to 18.30. After 18.30 it will no longer be possible to access the event.