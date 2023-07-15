Hematologic cancers, a guide to improving patients’ interactions with doctors and families

Thanks to the use of neurometric techniques, it was analyzed what the more than 40,000 Italians with chronic blood cancer feel, remember and look at

Milano – What does someone who lives with chronic blood cancer look at, what does he remember and what does he feel? The eyes linger on the doctor’s face and gestures 56% more than the average, while the willingness of the hematologist to clarify even the most difficult concepts remains etched in the memory for a long time. On the other hand, generating intense emotional peaks, detected by the heartbeat and skin sweating, is the ability of the family to distract the patient from the fixed thought of the disease. To highlight it is the first neurometric analysis on the interactions that patients with chronic myeloproliferative neoplasms and chronic myeloid leukemia experience with their doctors, family and friends.

Own from the results of the studyconducted by the Behavior and Brain Lab research center of the IULM University of Milan, “Connessioni di Vita” was born. The guide to interactions that are good for you”, promoted by Novartis, in collaboration with AIPAMM, as part of the MIELO-Spieghi information and awareness campaign. A handbook of social utility to build positive and quality relationships: in fact, the small gestures, words and interactions that over 40,000 Italian patients establish with doctors and their loved ones have a direct impact on their mental well-being and are thus able to make a difference in the course of a tumor’s disease chronic blood flow.

“It is the first application of neurometric techniques in the field of chronic blood cancers,” he explains Vincent Russo, Professor of Consumer Psychology and Neuromarketing, IULM University, coordinator of the “Behavior and Brain Lab” Research Center of IULM University. “We were able to observe the activation of different areas of the brain during common interactions with doctors and caregivers, measuring heart rate and hand sweating to understand emotional intensity, examining eye movement to understand what they pay most attention to. This has allowed us to go beyond what patients say, discover what they feel, remember and look at”.

Patients tend to observe the hematologist’s face and gestures 56% more than the average, as well as his ability to demonstrate attention and closeness: for 63% of people this is the element that most influences the satisfaction of the doctor. “For us clinicians it is important to support the patient not only from a scientific point of view, but also through attitudes and words that can help the other feel calmer and safer. The results of this neurometric analysis – he says Elisabetta AbruzzeseHematology S. Eugenio Hospital, ASL Roma2 – they show us, for example, how to use simple language and welcome all their doubts to improve the emotional involvement of our clients”.

If one in 2 patients complain of overprotective behavior from their loved ones, 3 out of 4 say they appreciate it when family and friends involve them in daily activities: an attitude of reciprocity that determines positive emotional peaks. “Chronic blood cancer accompanies the person throughout their life and therefore sometimes becomes a real obsession. This is why the mental well-being of us patients improves, as confirmed by the results of this neurometric analysis, when those close to us try and manage to distract us. Furthermore, even small gestures and phrases of esteem, as well as the ability to work as a team, record high rates of emotional involvement”, he comments Antonella Barone, President of AIPAMM.

The history of blood cancers has radically changed thanks to the progress of scientific research. Novartis has been a pioneer in the area of ​​hematology for over twenty years and has developed targeted and cellular therapies that have improved and extended the lives of patients. “It is emblematic how today we can speak of chronicity in the context of blood cancer. As a result, patients’ needs have changed. This is why, alongside the development of innovative treatments, our commitment to hematology takes the form of initiatives to help patients manage the disease actively and consciously. Connessioni di Vita was born with this objective in mind, the first guide that aims to improve the daily interactions of those living with chronic blood cancer”, he concludes Chiara Gnocchi, Country Communication & Patient Engagement Head Novartis Italia

MIELO-Spieghi is an awareness and information campaign on chronic myeloproliferative neoplasms (polycythemia vera, essential thrombocythemia and myelofibrosis) promoted by Novartis, in collaboration with AIPAMM and with the patronage of AIL and the MPN Advocates Network. Born as a Facebook page, it has consolidated as a point of reference for patients and caregivers and today can count on a community of over 32,000 people who actively interact on the platform. MIELO-Spieghi wants to help patients stay active and manage their pathology consciously, thanks to social columns, special projects and the support of a board of 10 hematologists who supervise the scientific contents.

