The conference “After first-line therapy – Current therapeutic strategies in hematological patients” will be held on 24 – 25 March 2023 at the Auditorium of the Medical Association of Foggia, with the scientific directors Dr. Lorella Melillo and Prof. Arcangelo Liso. The purpose of the conference is to present the remarkable recent progress in the knowledge of the biology of haematological diseases, which have made it possible to develop ever more refined diagnostic techniques and molecular target therapies (target therapy) which have led to a rapid change in treatments not only for myeloma/lymphoproliferative neoplastic pathologies, but also for other types of hemopathies such as non-neoplastic cytopenias, opening scenarios that were unthinkable until a few years ago and in some cases even modifying the natural history of the disease.

It is important to highlight that in an increasing number of onco-haematological pathologies, even in the case of failure or recurrence after first-line treatment, it is possible to obtain excellent results with increased overall and/or disease-free survival thanks to new therapies that do not the use of classical chemotherapy. In fact, precision medicine mainly based on innovative immunotherapeutic approaches (CAR-T and new modalities of allogeneic transplantation, latest generation monoclonal antibodies, in particular specific immuno-conjugates and bi-tri), represents an evolving system which obliges to constantly review the diagnostic and therapeutic algorithms of most haematological diseases. Furthermore, the rapid development of drugs for target therapy and the enormous availability of many new molecules poses the problem of their adequate positioning in clinical practice and in the Real World Experience (RWE), also considering the aspects linked to possible new toxicities. In the light of the use of new drugs, important innovations are also emerging in the prevention and treatment of infections, formidable complications that still represent one of the main clinical problems in onco-haematological patients today, also in consideration of the persistent problems relating to the SARS pandemic -CoV2.

The format chosen this year is that of lectures held by nationally renowned experts in various fields, combined with the presentation and discussion of clinical cases with direct interactions between clinicians and researchers, in order to identify and share the best therapeutic approaches, according to the most up-to-date national and international guidelines. The objectives of the conference, therefore, are to encourage dialogue between expert hematologists and to share clinical experiences on the therapeutic approach with new generation drugs for the management of patients suffering from hemopathies.







