Hemophilia, what it is and how to treat the blood disorder

Blood disorders should never be underestimated, they can have serious consequences. One of the most common is hemophilia, which can be diagnosed at any age.

Blood diseases are among those that are most frightening, a little at all ages, however the consequences they can generate, above all because they can affect other organs, even quite seriously. Symptoms can vary depending on the type of ailment, but in most cases there is pallor and tiredness (affecting red blood cells), formation of blood clots and blood clots or the appearance of skin spots (platelet disease), fever, itching, enlarged lymph nodes and spleen (disease of white blood cells).

The diagnosis can only go from a blood test, with blood count complete, which can only be followed by an in-depth study if anomalous values ​​should emerge. Among these are the coagulation test, the bone marrow examination and some tests to evaluate the situation of the blood cells. Among the problems that should not be underestimated is haemophilia, which mostly affects men.

What is hemophilia and why is it scary

Hemophilia is a blood disorder that has genetic, congenital and hereditary originswhich occurs when you have a deficiency of some blood clotting proteins. At least for now it’s still not a widespread problem, which is why it’s not part of the prenatal screenings pregnant women undergo to understand if the unborn child may be affected.

Generally it can be of two types: haemophilia alinked to a shortage of the coagulation factor VIII (there is one case out of every 5,000-10,000 births) ed haemophilia bcaused by a deficit of the factor IX (one case out of every 30,000-50,000 births). It is the X chromosome that generates itprecisely for this reason, in most cases it is diagnosed in men, while women can be healthy carriers of the genetic defect.

All people who are affected can experience more frequent bleeding, not necessarily following an injury. In other cases, however, we begin to suspect that we have contracted it following the appearance of bruiseswhich are struggling to be eradicated.

Not treating bleeding can lead to pain, which can gradually become more severe and affect the limbs.

And children one can think that one is suffering from haemophilia if there are people in the maternal branch who are carriers of the disease. As adults, on the other hand, we usually get to do diagnostic tests following specific symptoms. This is the case for those who have often prolonged and unexplained bleedingas well as those who see appearing on various parts of the body bruises for no reason.

The little ones, for example, following a fall could have a blow, and then see start bleeding suddenly and hard to stop. Indeed, sometimes the bleeding does not show itself immediately, but several hours later. This situation is caused by platelets, which generally work to stop the flow of blood. If, on the other hand, there are clotting problems, stemming the situation can be difficult.

Many individuals with the disorder experience what is called theemarthro. i.e. ableeding inside the joints, which mainly affects the knees, ankles and elbows, as well as the hip and shoulder. Not treating the problem can lead to difficulties in moving around, up to resulting in a real disability.

Diagnosis can be made through the coagulation tests, especially the aPTT test, to which one undergoes as a precautionary measure even before any surgery.

At the moment hemophilia is not curable, but it is treatable, in order to improve the quality of life of the patients. A trial of a gene therapy is underway, aimed at introducing the healthy gene

