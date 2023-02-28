It’s really true that the plant of wonders will never cease to amaze us: thanks to a recent study in fact, we discover that even the so-called hemp “micro vegetables” can be precious allies for our health!

From today, in addition to the successive stages of germination of the plant that so interest its admirers, we know that this incredible plant is able to give us numerous benefitsalready from its very first weeks of life, those in which it is still in the initial vegetative phase.

This is the germination phase following that of the common sprouts of a few days of life: the hemp seedlings are defined as micro vegetables starting from the week and up to three weeks of lifewhen the green leaves of the plant begin to develop, and with them its nutraceutical properties.

THE OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY AND THE CULTIVARS USED

The study on hemp microvegetables was published last November in the scientific journal Food Research International and carried out by various Italian researchers, including prof. ssa Stefania De Pascale of the Department of Agricultural Sciences of theFederico II University of Naples.

As we learn from the abstract of the study, the use of hemp vegetal tissue as an innovative food has remained largely unexplored, for this reason some studies have been 6 cultivarcataloging them according to the yield and composition in terms of organic acids, amino acids, polyphenols and phytocannabinoids.

Tra queste, the cultivar “Silvana” demonstrated the highest total amino acid and essential amino acid content, high concentrations of cannflavin A and B, and moderate levels of cannabidiol and cannabigerol; the variety “Finola” instead is characterized by the highest concentration of cannflavins and total polyphenols and by the lowest levels of Δ9-THC.

THE NUTRACEUTICAL PROPERTIES OF HEMP MICRO VEGETABLES

The focal points of the research highlight high nutraceutical values: hemp micro vegetables are one protein source high quality with all the essential amino acids and the Finola and Silvana cultivars have a significant content of anti-inflammatory cannflavin A and B.



In addition, hemp microgreens have a concentration of oxalates (endogenous and exogenous compounds that can cause stones, osteoporosis and anemia) much lower than other types of micro vegetables; The CBDA (CBD in acid form) is the most abundant phytocannabinoid in all hemp microgreen cultivars and at the same time they have proven largely safe for consumption, in terms of the content of Δ9-THC.

THE IMPORTANCE OF NUTRACEUTICS

“Let Food be your Medicine […]”, said the father of medicine, Hippocrates of Cos, in the 5th century BC; the neologism “nutraceuticals” is formed by the fusion of the words “nutrition” and “pharmaceuticals”, precisely because it studies the nutritional principles contained in foods that have beneficial effects on health.

In other words, the nutraceutical is the discipline that identifies which foods possess, in addition to the expected nutritional elements, also elements that bring unexpected benefits, both in terms of treatment and above all of prevention, or rather what marketing would define “superfood“.

However, unlike marketing, which studies how to sell products better, nutraceuticals studies the relationship between nutrition, medicine and biology and, as Professor De Pascale stated in Canapaindustriale.it hemp microvegetables possess remarkable “nutraceutical properties, superior both to those of the sprouts and to those of the adult plants, with many different nuances from species to species.”

USA VS EUROPE: TWO OPPOSITE SITUATIONS

De Pascale informs us of the fact that in the state of New York some farmers are already growing some baby leaf (small leaves) of hemp, a bit like salads, selling them at a price above 60 dollars per kilo, and the market is growing.

In Europe, however, the regulation of foods with CBD and their eventual inclusion among Novel foods, stopped in the middle of last year by the European Commission, is still ongoing, and still waiting for the fateful decision on the merits, despite the announcements announced to resolve the impasse by 2022.

Consequently, according to the professor, at the present time in Europe there will be a legislative problem for the marketing of micro vegetables, because “hemp has never been regulated in Europe either as a micro vegetable, or as a baby leaf or even as a vegetable in general.”