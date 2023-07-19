Hemp oil provides important omega-3 fatty acids

Hemp Oil – Supplier of Omega-3 Fatty Acids

In view of the rampant obesity in industrialized nations and the associated increased risk of secondary diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure, the discussion about healthy and unhealthy fats is more topical than ever.

While hydrogenated fats and trans fats are associated with various lifestyle diseases, nutritionists recommend unsaturated fatty acids from plant sources. In particular, the relationship between omega-3 and omega-6 is said to play a key role in our metabolism.

Hemp oil is one such source of essential omega fatty acids and conquers the health throne with its optimal composition. The combination of monounsaturated fatty acids and polyunsaturated omega fatty acids is said to protect against heart disease, lower blood cholesterol levels, stimulate metabolism, improve oxygen uptake, support cell structure, prevent cancer and arthritis and, curiously enough, even break down excess fat.

The contained antioxidants vitamin E and beta-carotene give hemp oil additional strength. Considered as a complete natural package, hemp oil can therefore definitely be described as a “superfood”!

Cold-pressed hemp oil from hemp seeds

Some people may think of intoxicated states when hearing the word “hemp” and may shy away from buying hemp oil. In fact, the female hemp plant (bot. Cannabis sativa L) used for the production of the drug marijuana.

But while the marijuana made from the dried, finely chopped flowers and leaves of the hemp plant contains the psychoactive substance THC (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol), the hemp seeds processed into oil are free of stimulating substances.

To produce hemp oil, the seeds of the cannabis plant, the so-called hemp nuts, are cold-pressed. The oil obtained from the hemp seed has a characteristic greenish-brown color, which is due to the presence of chlorophyll and carotenoids.

In addition to the valuable fatty acids, hemp oil is also rich in beta-carotenoids, a precursor of vitamin A. This antioxidant can bind aggressive free radicals and thus counteract cell damage. In addition, vitamin A plays a crucial role for our senses (sight, hearing, smell, taste) as well as for female and male fertility.

I have to say that hemp oil is probably the healthiest oil available on the market, praises essential fatty acid expert Dr. Callaway from the Universität Kuopio in Finland the properties of hemp oil. Before we get into the essential fatty acids in hemp oil, however, let’s clarify what healthy and unhealthy fats actually are.

Healthy and unhealthy fats

Fats take on vital tasks in various metabolic processes. They support the functioning of hormones and enzymes, stabilize the blood sugar level, increase the performance of the brain and enable the absorption of the fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E and K. Choosing the right fats is crucial for the smooth running of all these processes!

Healthy fats are characterized by a particularly gentle production process. Vegetable oils such as hemp oil should be pressed as cold as possible so as not to damage the valuable ingredients.

Last but not least, their quality can be identified by their characteristic smell. So good hemp oil should have a typical hay-like smell. The label usually reads “cold pressed” or “extra virgin”.

Industrially heated oils, however, are exposed to temperatures of up to 270°C to ensure the longest possible shelf life and a neutral odour. In classic refining, mostly chemical solvents and preservatives are used.

After several processing steps from crude oil to “pure oil” (de-lecithination, degumming, deacidification, bleaching and deodorization), the oil is often hardened. The burden this industrial artificial product ultimately places on our organism can be guessed at and documented by studies. In general, avoid all hydrogenated or partially hydrogenated fats, all refined oils, superheated fats, and trans fats!

In detail, a distinction is made between saturated, monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids, which have different meanings in fat metabolism. Scientific studies have shown that, in particular, saturated fatty acids from animal foods and chemically produced trans fatty acids (e.g. fast food) can endanger our health (e.g. increased cholesterol levels, increased risk of heart attack and cancer).

However, the healthiest and most essential fats for the body are polyunsaturated fatty acids such as omega-3 fatty acids and omega-6 fatty acids.

Hemp oil – ideal omega-6/omega-3 fatty acid ratio

With the double unsaturated linoleic acid (omega-6 fatty acid) and the triple unsaturated alpha-linolenic acid (omega-3 fatty acid), the balanced ratio of 3:1 to each other is a health factor that should not be overlooked.

Excessive amounts of polyunsaturated fatty acids can turn the positive properties of these fats into negative ones (e.g. lowering of the “good blood fat” HDL cholesterol). Vegetable oils with an ideal fatty acid concentration, such as hemp oil, are therefore better rated in terms of nutritional physiology than other oils.

In addition to traces of vitamins E, C, E, B1, B2, the easily digestible carotene and the minerals phosphorus, calcium, potassium and magnesium, hemp oil consists of an unbeatable 80 percent of essential fatty acids. Specifically, the fatty acid spectrum of 100 ml hemp oil looks like this:

Linoleic acid (omega-6 polyunsaturated fatty acid) 50-65g alpha-linolenic acid (omega-3 triple unsaturated fatty acid) 15-25g oleic acid (monounsaturated fatty acid) 10-16g gamma-linolenic acid (omega-6 fatty acid) 2-4g saturated fat 8-11g

In fact, hemp oil is the most balanced oil known to science. Even the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends hemp oil because of its fatty acid composition, which is ideal for the human organism.

The intake of the two omega fatty acids through food is essential because the body cannot produce them itself. The regular consumption of hemp oil can not only balance out possible deficits.

The omega fatty acids it contains have also been shown to strengthen the immune system and are even being scrutinized by AIDS research.

Omega-3 fatty acids – hemp oil instead of sea fish

About 30 percent of the fat mass in our brain consists of the omega-3 fatty acid DHA. It is therefore important that we regularly supply our body with this essential fatty acid. Sea fish is traditionally recommended as an omega-3 supplier.

In view of the increasing pollution of the oceans with toxins (especially mercury), hemp oil is a harmless alternative. Other plant-based omega-3 suppliers include linseed oil and walnut oil.

Omega-3 fatty acids such as the alpha-linolenic acid contained in hemp oil are true prevention artists. They are involved in cell metabolism and protein synthesis as well as in the production of hormones and the body’s own defense cells.

They are said to protect against infectious diseases, reduce the risk of heart attacks and even counteract depression and Alzheimer’s. Its anti-inflammatory properties also benefit rheumatism and arthrosis patients.

Omega-3 fatty acids also act as real drivers for the development of the brain during the growth phase of children. For our external beauty, they give skin and hair suppleness.

Omega-6 fatty acids – hemp oil provides optimal ratio

While many people do not eat enough foods containing omega-3, there is often an oversupply of omega-6. This is due to the excessive consumption of oils and especially high-fat animal products such as chicken fat, eggs, lard, bacon, sausage and margarine.

However, the 3:1 ratio in hemp oil is a good example of the actual need for omega-6 versus omega-3.

The tasks of omega-6 in our organism are as diverse as those of omega-3 fatty acids. In addition to providing energy, this includes transporting oxygen, building cell membranes, producing hormones, as well as keeping heart tissue healthy and preventing allergies.

Use of hemp oil

Cold-pressed organic hemp oil is now available in many health food stores and organic supermarkets. Its nutty taste with herbal notes brings variety to healthy cuisine. It is ideal for salad dressings and dips.

Hemp oil should not be used for frying, as the fatty acids would decompose at temperatures above 165°C. For health benefits, it is recommended to enjoy 2 to 4 teaspoons of hemp oil daily!

