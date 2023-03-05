First of all we specify that hemp and marijuana are two very distinct things: both belong to the family of Cannabaceaebut there are some important differences between the two. First of all use: marijuana is used for recreational and medical purposes due to the presence of THC, a psychoactive compound, while hemp does not contain significant levels, less than 0.3%. Even the appearance is different: marijuana has large and thick leaves, with dense and resinous flowers, while hemp has thinner leaves and longer fibers.

Hemp is mainly grown for the production of fabrics, ropes, paper and food products, marijuana is not used for industrial purposes. Finally, marijuana has been classified as a controlled substance and its use is regulated by federal and state laws, while hemp is legal for cultivation, sale and use in many countries, including the United States.

the nutritional values ​​of hemp — Hemp seeds are a rich source of protein, essential fatty acids, minerals and vitamins, and are used as a food and as an ingredient in many food products such as energy bars, flours and pastas. The good amino acid profile makes it a complete source of protein, while among the essential fatty acids we include alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), linoleic acid (LA) and oleic acid. Among the minerals are to be mentioned iron, magnesium, zinc and potassium, also as regards vitamins, the contents of vitamins of group B, vitamin E and vitamin D stand out. Finally, the fibers present help maintain the health of the digestive system. In general, 100 g of dry hemp seeds contain approximately:

Protein: 30-35 g

Fats: 45-50 g

Carbs: 5-10g

Fibre: 25-30 g

hemp and dairy products — These are dairy based products hemp seeds shredded or ground as they come mixed with water and thickeners to create a texture similar to that of traditional dairy products. They are often used as a substitute for conventional dairy products and are lactose free, soy and gluten, making them a convenient choice for people with food allergies or intolerances. However, it is important to note that the taste and texture are different from conventional dairy products.

These values they may vary slightly depending on hemp varieties and growing conditions. Hemp also contains cannabidiol (CBD), a compound found in the plant that has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anxiolytic properties.

Hemp in food products — Hemp can be consumed in many forms, such as whole or ground seeds, hemp oil, hemp flour, and other derivative products. Its seeds are a common ingredient in many food products such as energy bars, flour, pasta and dairy products made from hemp seeds. Additionally, hemp oil is used as a condiment and for cooking. It is also used as an ingredient in drinks such as hemp milk and hemp tea. It is always important to check the labeling and provenance of hemp food products to ensure they are safe and properly controlled.

hemp paste — Hemp paste is a product derived from hemp seeds and is made by grinding the seeds into a fine flour that can be used to make egg pasta or wholemeal pasta. It can represent anutritious alternative to traditional pasta and is a good source of plant-based protein. Furthermore, it is also gluten-free and suitable for those suffering from celiac disease. AND It's important to note that hemp paste has a distinctive flavor and can be more difficult to cook than traditional pasta.