Henry Kissinger, the veteran of diplomacy and his “last mission” in China – breaking latest news

At the age of one hundred, it is probable that Henry Kissinger will experience his visit to Beijing as the “Last Mission”, in a sensational career that made him the best-known and most authoritative diplomat of his time (but also controversial and highly contested, for example for his responsibilities in the Vietnam war, the bombing of Cambodia and Laos, the Chilean coup against Salvador Allende).

For those who know his health conditions – excellent intellectual lucidity, more precarious on the physical front with walking problems following hip surgery – having faced the 15-hour flight from the east coast of the United States where he lives to Beijing is a sacrifice justified only by an emergency. Doctor Kissinger (a title he is fond of because it recalls his Phd at Harvard and the beginning of his career as an academic, Metternich scholar) is convinced that humanity is facing great dangers. One is artificial intelligence to which he devoted a recent book. The other is an escalation of misunderstandings between the two major superpowers which could lead to a world war. The Last Mission therefore is to restart a dialogue between Washington and Beijing. Is it likely to be a “mission impossible”? Certainly the latest attempts by the American side have yielded very modest results.

The recent missions to Beijing by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, climate envoy John Kerry, have all been evidence of a thaw, with disappointing results. Kissinger starts from another level of credibility and prestige. He is obviously not a member of the Biden administration. His last assignments as a private consultant to various governments of the planet have never affected his authority as a geopolitical analyst. The leaders of the Chinese Communist Party, in addition to the “Confucian” attitude of respect for the elderly statesmen, recognize him as a real friend, even a benefactor. As the architect of the Nixon-Mao dialogue in 1971-72 when he was head of the National Security Council and then secretary of state, he remains the most respected and revered Westerner in generations of Chinese leaders. Xi Jinping included. The Beijing Communists really trust him. Even more than the Americans. Joe Biden doesn’t have a particularly close relationship with Kissinger, not just because one is a Democrat and the other a Republican. He plays on the fact that Biden also considers himself a veteran of foreign policy, a connoisseur of geopolitics, and in the past he somewhat resented the “arrogance” with which Kissinger drops his advice from above.

Furthermore, Kissinger is light years away from the vision of an “ethical” foreign policy (that is, based on the defense of certain models of values) which is supported by the left wing of the Democratic party with which Biden has to deal. Kissinger, however, has earned the respect of this Administration also for the flexibility he has shown on Ukraine. He had started from a position in favor of Kiev’s neutrality as the price to pay for reassuring Russia. Then, little by little, he adapted his analysis of him until he became in favor of a close relationship between NATO and Ukraine, in the interest of peace in Europe. In short, Kissinger spends such a wealth of credibility on both sides in this Last Mission, as to fuel perhaps even excessive expectations. Is he really he alone capable of moving the situation, and of facilitating a reconciliation of the US-China climate, up to possible beneficial effects in Ukraine? The analysis and balance sheet of this visit will have subsequent installments.

It is possible that Kissinger himself, in addition to the top secret content reserved for Xi Jinping and Joe Biden, will one day tell his version for use and consumption by world public opinion. Meanwhile, one can study the message publicly delivered to Kissinger by China‘s top foreign policy chief, Wang Yi. Apart from the well-known and repeated positions on Taiwan and other issues, I draw attention to a very concise passage in which Wang Yi states the “two impossibilities”. Here it is: «It is impossible to try to transform China and it is even more impossible to try to contain China». Here we have the two main fears of the Communist nomenclature. The first is that behind the hardening of American foreign policy (in perfect continuity from Donald Trump to Biden) there is the old goal of “regime change”, i.e. the overthrow of the communist system. This betrays an insecurity that we do not take for granted: Xi appears to be the most powerful and most solid of all world leaders, but authoritarian regimes are always afraid of collapsing. Kissinger should be able to reassure him that “regime change” in the case of China is now a distant dream for American ruling groups.

The second fear is more problematic. The containment of China is a goal of the United States, and how. It is economically and technologically so, which explains the embargo on supplies of the most advanced semiconductors. It is on a diplomatic and military level, as can be seen from the variable geometries of new alliances deployed in the Indo-Pacific. From the Aukus with the United Kingdom and Australia to the Quad with India, Japan and Australia, up to the new military agreements with South Korea and the Philippines, America actually wants to strengthen the strategic cordon around the People’s Republic. The limit of the Chinese leadership lies in not understanding how much its very aggressive attitudes in the Far East have alarmed and frightened many neighboring countries, pushing them even more than before into the arms of the United States. Kissinger’s teaching ability is put to the test, to explain to Xi the Chinese share of responsibility in the current situation. Then he will have to explain to “us” what we must and can do.

