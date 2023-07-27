Hepatitis: 8,000 infections a day worldwide, the goal now is to eradicate the virus

Hepatitis C screening

Therefore, it is essential to go and find the hidden cases. In Italy, screening for the detection of the hepatitis C virus is free and is offered to all citizens born between 1969 and 1989 who have never taken the latest generation oral drugs for the treatment of hepatitis, available since 2015 , in addition to drug addicts belonging to the Serd (Addiction Service) and prisoners. People who have been blood transfused or who underwent surgery before the 1990s are considered particularly at risk, those who underwent dental or aesthetic procedures, such as tattoos, low-standard sterilization, health personnel, family members and sexual partners of people with HBV or HCV, drug addicts, hemodialysis and haemophiliacs who received blood products before the 1990s, who had casual sex, immigrants from areas with higher risk of HCV infection (Egypt, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Middle East), children born to mothers infected with HBV or HCV and persons infected with HIV or HBV.

How the test works

The test involves a blood sample to look for antibodies against hepatitis C, possibly also carried out together with routine blood tests. «Unfortunately, when the pathology manifests itself, it is already late and the damage, especially to the liver, is irreparable. It is important to take advantage of this opportunity and it is important to get tested. The message must pass that if the infection is diagnosed in time it can be cured and, thanks to antiviral therapy, which lasts 2-3 months, the infection is eliminated and the liver heals. Otherwise, the disease remains silent and the patient risks developing serious liver pathologies», underlines Luigi Pusterla, head of Infectious Diseases of the Lariana di Como territorial social health agency. «As regards the general population, the screenings bring out about the ‘one percent of unrecognized cases. When it comes to people at risk, such as drug addicts or prisoners, this figure rises to 6% – continues the infectious disease specialist -. If the test is positive, i.e. antibodies to the virus are found, we move on to the second step to verify the viraemia, i.e. the presence of the infection. If this second check is also positive, the center takes care of the entire process, which is free, from the request for exemption to medical visits and the administration of medicines». If, on the other hand, the subsequent examination is negative, the patient is advised, if he belongs to the categories most at risk, to undergo annual checks. «In Italy, since the end of 2014, 250,000 people have been treated with DAA (Direct Antiviral Agent) drugs. The advantage is also that these are short-term therapies and are better tolerated than the previous ones, such as interferon», specifies Rizzardini.

The call of the experts

The experts of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit) and the Italian Association for the Study of the Liver (Aisf) support in a joint statement issued these days the need to allocate new funds to extend the screening, currently scheduled until to 31 December 2023, and to broaden the age range of the population to be tested. «If on 11 July 2022 there were 239,378 patients started treatment for the eradication of the hepatitis C virus, a year later on 17 July 2023 there are 252,781: there has been an increase of just over 13 thousand people. This is a significant leap forward after the significant downturn due to the pandemic, but it is still not sufficient to cover the last mile necessary for the elimination of the infection from our country by 2030 as indicated by the WHO “, Simit argues and Aisf.

The word to the hepatologist

Hepatitis B, C and D viruses directly infect liver cells and can cause cirrhosis of the liver. Every year 2-5% of patients with this pathology develop hepatocellular carcinomas. «The nodular regeneration of the liver – specifies Giovanni Galati, hepatologist internist of the Campus Biomedico Foundation in Rome – is a response to the chronic stimulus of the virus and can cause neoplasms, a complication of cirrhosis in most cases, which are completely asymptomatic up to the more advanced stages. advanced, when there is a generalized malaise and an alteration of the liver tests. In the case of cirrhosis we have therapies available that stabilize the damage even if they do not eliminate the disease. When a neoplasm develops, depending on the case, surgery, liver transplantation, minimally invasive local therapies and latest generation chemotherapy and immunotherapy are used.

A warning about piercings and tattoos

In order not to let our guard down on the methods of transmission, attention must also be paid to some aesthetic treatments such as manicures and pedicures performed with non-sterile instruments, piercings and tattoos. «The Seieva register shows that in 2022 in more than half of new cases of acute HBV hepatitis the first mode of transmission is attributable to these practices, followed by infection from unprotected sexual intercourse. With regard to acute HCV hepatitis, on the other hand, aesthetic treatments are currently second only to nosocomial exposures (in hospital). The alert, therefore, must be maximum in the face of the risks and serious health problems that one may incur”, concludes Galati.

