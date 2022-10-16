It’s a weird virus. And sneaky. Is called HdvorDelta hepatitis, and is “defective”, that is, it needs a portion of a “cousin” virus, that of hepatitis B, to be able to replicate. And this means that all Delta hepatitis patients also suffer from hepatitis B: at the moment it is estimated that in the world there are between 10 and 20 million people with this chronic infection, of which about 10 thousand in Italy.
