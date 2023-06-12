Hepatitis C elimination in Germany: new website “HCV-Tracker” shows current data

Hannover – To support the elimination of hepatitis C in Germany, the German Liver Foundation and AbbVie Germany have jointly developed the “HCV Tracker” – a website that shows where Germany is on the way to eliminating the hepatitis C virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced the goal of eliminating viral hepatitis B and C by 2030 – defined as a 90 percent reduction in hepatitis B virus (HBV) and hepatitis C virus (HCV) infections Treated 80 percent of those requiring treatment for HBV and HCV and reduced HBV and HCV-related deaths by 65 percent. The Federal Government has agreed to this goal.

In principle, the means for eliminating hepatitis C are available in Germany, since the disease can be cured in almost all those affected in a short time and with almost no side effects with the help of new antiviral therapies. For elimination, however, hepatitis C must first be diagnosed and then treated in more cases.

So far, there has not been sufficient data to show how far Germany is from the goal of eliminating viral hepatitis. In order to close this data gap and thus support elimination, the “HCV tracker” was developed in a cooperation between AbbVie Germany and the German Liver Foundation.

The website www.hcv-tracker.de is freely accessible to everyone. Here, data on new hepatitis C diagnoses and on antiviral treatments in Germany are continuously published and compared to modeled target values. Among other things, data from the Robert Koch Institute and from the “IQVIA Contract Monitor” are used for this. The resulting graphics show where Germany is on the way to HCV elimination by 2030. The website is now online and will be updated regularly.

Project managers are private Dr. Stefan Christensen, Münster and Prof. Dr. Heiner Wedemeyer, Hanover. The cooperation project is also financially supported by AbbVie Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG, a partner of the German Liver Foundation.

German Liver Foundation

The German Liver Foundation deals with the liver, liver diseases and their treatments. It aims to improve patient care through research funding, research networking and scientific projects. With intensive public relations work, the foundation increases public awareness of liver diseases so that they can be recognized and cured earlier. The German Liver Foundation also offers information and advice on medical issues. On the website you will find extensive information and image material for those affected, interested parties, members of the specialist groups and media representatives: www.deutsche-leberstiftung.de.

OUR BOOK RECOMMENDATIONS

“The big cookbook for the liver” – 122 recipes with all important nutritional information; Kitchen tips and rules for a liver-healthy diet, September 2022. The book is available in bookstores: ISBN 978-3-8426-3100-7 € 28.00 [D].

www.deutsche-leberstiftung.de/Kochbuch-Leber/

“The Liver Book” provides comprehensive and easy-to-understand information about the liver, liver diseases, their diagnoses and therapies, 4th expanded and updated edition September 2021, available in bookstores: ISBN 978-3-8426-3043-7, €19.99 [D].

www.deutsche-leberstiftung.de/Leber-Buch/

Review copies can be requested from [email protected].