Roma – "Hepatitis C, from tomorrow 3 October the hcv screening program will start in all the local health authorities. New features include the possibility to book the test online through the 'book smart' service.

“After the pilot project started in the Rieti ASL in the month of August, starting tomorrow 3 October the screening program for HCV is scheduled to start in all the ASLs in the area. The last years of Covid have undoubtedly slowed down the prevention activity and negatively affected the fight against other diseases. In Lazio it is estimated that there are over 53 thousand people with chronic HCV infection still not treated with antiviral therapy and of these about 36 thousand still to be diagnosed and potentially asymptomatic “.

“To access the program, you can go to one of the ASL sampling points to take the test via an active call, or by booking online on the regional portal ‘Libro Smart’ (https://www.salutelazio.it/screening-proleggio-smart ). The time factor is decisive, we must invest in prevention because prompt treatment with antivirals guarantees high hopes of recovery “.

This was stated by the councilor for health of the Lazio region, Alessio D’Amato regarding the screening program for HCV which sees the target population born between 1969 and 1989 (about 1.7 million people in Lazio).

October 2, 2022