Hepatitis C: urgently diagnose all infections

Hepatitis C is cured because today the HCV virus can be eradicated thanks to effective drugs. Many will remember, now about ten years ago, the dramatic experiences of patients waiting, first, for the reimbursement of the first drug and, then, for administration because initially not everyone was entitled to it. However, viral eradication must be timely, because the virus progressively damages the liver, leading to cirrhosis and liver cancer. Hence the urgency to find submerged, often asymptomatic infections, to prevent the disease from progressing to an advanced stage but also to decrease the circulation of the virus and thus reduce new infections.

For this reason, precisely on the occasion of the World Viral Hepatitis Day, which is celebrated on July 28 in the worldthe Italian infectious disease specialists of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases – Simit and of the Italian Association for the Study of the Liver – Aisf ask that screening for early diagnosis and identification of the undeclared be refinanced and extended to other age groups, whose health and economic consequences are considerable.

Today screenings are offered «especially in the categories at risk, i.e. the population in prisons and those with intravenous drug dependence, as well as among those born between 1969 and 1989, although we specialists ask to expand this range of age, involving all adults born after 1943» he says Vincenza Calvaruso, Aisf national secretary.

«Screenings to bring out the undeclared cases of hepatitis C represent a good practice that in recent years has brought Italy in line with the WHO goal for the elimination of the virus by 2030, as demonstrated by the overall balance of the more than 250,000 treatments carried out to date» he underlines Massimo Andreoni, scientific director of Simit. «The availability of the 71.5 million euros allocated in 2020 has given us a great opportunity, unfortunately held back by the pandemic. The extension until 31 December 2023 was useful for increasing the number of diagnoses, but considering the defaults of various regions, affected by the aftermath of Covid-19 and other contingencies, a further extension of another two years and an enlargement of the populations involved, addressing not only drug addicts, prisoners and those born between 1969 and 1989, but also the previous age cohorts, with reference at least to those born between 1948 and 1968, in which the virus. Only with such a widespread approach will it be possible to cure hundreds of thousands of people and eliminate hepatitis C in our country by 2030».

Hepatitis C is an infection caused by the HCV virus which is mainly transmitted through the contact of wounds, even minor ones, with infected blood, or through the exchange of contaminated syringes. Even very small amounts of blood are sufficient to transmit the infection. In 60-70% of cases it becomes chronic and, in the long run, can seriously damage the liver. Over 10-20 years, 20-30% of patients with chronic hepatitis C develop cirrhosis and, in about 1-4%, subsequent hepatocellular carcinoma.

In Italy, it is estimated that there are between 600,000 and 1.2 million people with hepatitis C in Italy, and many of them do not know they have it; there are an estimated 100,000 people with undiagnosed advanced liver disease caused by hepatitis C, most aged between 60 and 70 years, and another 280,000 people with active HCV infection with an average age of 46, unaware of being sick because without symptoms.

From December 2015 to 24 July, patients started at least one treatment against the hepatitis C virus were 253,009, as indicated by the monitoring of treatments with the new second generation direct antiviral drugs (DAAs). According to Aifa data, however, 30% of patients who start therapy in 2019 are in an advanced stage of fibrosis. This means that there is still a lot to do. Test and treat.

Image by jcomp on Freepik

