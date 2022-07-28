“Can’t wait”: we cannot wait to have a world free from hepatitis C. “Together we can make it happen”: together we can make it happen. This is the slogan chosen by the World Health Organization for the World Awareness Day against viral hepatitis, in particular hepatitis C, which is celebrated as every year on July 28th. Eliminating HCV infection (the virus that causes hepatitis C) is now possible thanks to the use of drugs that act directly on the virus and allow it to be eliminated in over 95% of cases.

But Italy is still far from reaching the goal set by the WHO – that is, the elimination of HCV by 2030 – above all due to a lack of knowledge of the infection and of the risk factors that still persist among Italians: as shown by the data of the Doxa Pharma ‘Hepatitis C – awareness and knowledge among the Italian population over 30’, 64% of Italians know little or nothing about HCV and do not know what the diseases related to it are; 47% do not know if hepatitis C can be cured or not, 63% are unable to spontaneously define the risk factors and 73% have never taken the test.

As in many other Italian regions, even in Puglia in the last two years there has been a substantial decline in screening activities, including those for hepatitis C, obviously due to the consequences of a pandemic and lockdown. According to the most recent estimates, there are 30 thousand Apulians who could be positive, but do not yet know they are (Keep reading).

The latest report of the integrated epidemiological system of acute viral hepatitis – Seieva provides an updated photograph of the trend of hepatitis C and of the risk factors, from which important data emerge: in Italy, although decreasing, new infections continue to be recorded . Historically surgery or transfusions represented some of the main risk factors, but today, thanks to the introduction of very high safety protocols, the chances of HCV infection linked to these factors are reduced to a minimum.

The risk associated with beauty treatments, such as manicures and pedicures, tattoos and piercings, is decreasing, but still significant, if applied with non-disposable or not properly sterilized instruments. There is a slight increase in the risk of contagion linked to unprotected sexual intercourse. It is possible, even if low, that among cohabitants with HCV positive patients due to the sharing of tools such as a toothbrush or a razor.

Alessandra Mangia, head of the Hepatology Unit of the scientific hospitalization and treatment institute ‘Casa relief of Suffering’ in San Giovanni Rotondo, explains: “In the past the prevalent risk factor was the use of substances, while in the last years, in particular up to 2020, beauty treatments, such as manicures and pedicures, the practice of piercing and tattoos, and unprotected sexual intercourse, especially in the younger population, were among the main causes of transmission: risk factors that concern everyone and not just some specific categories and that expose anyone to the possibility of contracting the infection and being unwittingly vector for the spread of HCV. For this reason it is essential to bring out the so-called ‘submerged’, that is, to favor the identification of positive HCV people so as to stop the spread of the virus “.

The undeclared phenomenon is in fact still very relevant: in Italy it is estimated that there are still 100 thousand people with advanced liver disease caused by an active and undiagnosed HCV infection, most of them aged between 60 and 70, and another 280 thousand individuals with active HCV infection with an average age of 46, who do not know they have the disease as it is asymptomatic. “Unfortunately, the infection remains silent for a long time and therefore those who are infected without knowing it can be a vehicle of contagion for years. If we want to eradicate hepatitis C we must act with targeted campaigns, both on the populations most at risk and in the general population. It would be important moreover, that people over 50 with chronic diseases underwent the test because hepatitis C, which has been asymptomatic for decades, can lead to the development of other diseases, for example type 2 diabetes “, underlines Mangia.

The ‘Doi Hcv Apulian Pharma’ project started last week. In Apulian pharmacies participating in the initiative, people over 50 will be able to undergo a free test to see if they have been exposed to HCV. This is a screening initiative on the regional territory in partnership with local pharmacies, coordinated by Dr. Alessandra Mangia, head of the Hepatology Unit of Casa Sollievo della Sofevole. (read here).

Today hepatitis C is treatable: treating the infection not only prevents the disease from progressing to cirrhosis or liver cancer, but it can also improve some of the extrahepatic problems that often occur together with it, such as type 2 diabetes, some cardiovascular, renal and neuropsychiatric diseases.

In light of this scientific evidence and the need to bring out submerged infections, in May 2021, the national screening for the elimination of the Hcv virus was introduced in May 2021: thanks to a funding of 71.5 millions of euros all those born between 1969 and 1989, people followed by SerD (Services for pathological addictions) and prisoners, can perform the test for the presence of the virus free of charge.

To raise awareness among the population, promote correct information on hepatitis C and bring out the undeclared, Gilead Sciences launched in 2020 the campaign C as Curable, which is enriched every year with new tools and contents: on site data, research, news, interviews with health professionals are available on the latest news in terms of prevention and treatment of Hcv infection. “For Gilead, the fight against viral hepatitis is an important and constant commitment: for over 20 years we have been developing solutions to improve the lives of patients. Thanks to our drugs, the history of hepatitis C has changed radically, but drugs alone are not enough: we must continue to work to spread knowledge, promote tests for the identification of positive people, so as to stop the spread of the virus and facilitate access to therapies for all those who need it. and the development of innovative therapeutic solutions, we have always worked closely with communities to promote health “says Cristina le Grazie, medical director of Gilead Sciences.