Hepatitis: When the liver is diseased

Around the world, a person dies from hepatitis every 30 seconds, and liver diseases are also on the rise in this country, reports Angelika Widhalm, Chairwoman of Hepatitis Aid Austria (HHÖ) on the occasion of World Hepatitis Day on July 28th.

The focus of the initiative this year is to create more awareness of the disease – and to get tested. “And if there is an infection, then start the appropriate antiviral therapy immediately. Being active also means getting vaccinated to prevent infection,” says the expert. Widhalm pointed out that viral hepatitis A, B, C, Delta can be treated well in Austria. “Hepatitis C can be cured. However, there are still no plans to test for viral hepatitis in health checks. That has to change,” demands the HHÖ chairwoman. “Anyone can be affected, not just risk groups,” she emphasized.

Everyone affected also has a right “to diagnosis and therapy in order to be able to protect themselves and their families”.

