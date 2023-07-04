Hepatological research network funded by two grants from the German Liver Foundation

Hannover – With its networking grant, the German Liver Foundation supports the scientific exchange between researchers and between hepatological research institutions. This year, the expert committee decided to fund two projects. This will support a research project on intrahepatic bile duct carcinoma and a project to investigate changes in liver tissue caused by chronic viral hepatitis.

The foundation’s networking grant can be used to carry out a clinical or basic scientific project for a limited period of time in a research facility other than your own. It includes support for travel expenses, on-site accommodation and, if necessary, consumables at the host research institution.

Researchers from medicine and science from all over Germany have applied with their projects for the networking grant from the German Liver Foundation. The funding applications were examined by an independent expert committee. Its members are Prof. Dr. Ali Canbay, Bochum, Prof. Dr. Uta Merle, Heidelberg and Prof. Dr. Anita Pathil-Warth from Frankfurt.

“The networking grant from the German Liver Foundation is ideal for promoting scientific cooperation between young scientists. The academic careers of many of the colleagues who received funding in recent years show that this funding was the basis for a successful academic career,” emphasizes Prof. Dr. Uta Merle from the expert committee on the importance of the scholarship.

After critical examination and discussion of the individual project applications, the expert committee unanimously decided to fund two projects. In 2023, the German Liver Foundation will award a grant to promote research networking to the following researchers:

dr Niklas Heucke from the University Hospital Magdeburg with the project “Characterization of the cellular expression pattern of bile acid receptors in intrahepatic cholangiocellular carcinoma” for a research stay at the Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin;

Margaret Tulessin from the Technical University of Munich with the project “Characterization of vascular conversion processes in liver tissue with chronic viral hepatitis” for a research stay at the University Hospital Freiburg.

“Dr. Heucke will use the technique of multiplex immunofluorescence staining to examine the expression of various bile acid receptors in human tissue samples from intrahepatic bile duct carcinomas. This is an exciting and clinically relevant translational research project that aims to apply the knowledge gained to the development of new therapy strategies. In her project, Ms. Tulessin will examine the tissue-based zonal localization and extent of vascular changes in relation to the viral hepatitis genotype, the inflammatory activity and the fibrosis in detail. The planned work should generate a basic understanding of how and to what extent chronic viral hepatitis changes the vascular system of the liver. Here, too, the overarching goal is to be able to develop therapeutic options from the findings,” explains Prof. Dr. Uta Merle the two funded projects.

This year’s networking scholarship recipients from the German Liver Foundation received their certificates on June 30, 2023 at the 19th HepNet Symposium from Prof. Dr. Michael P. Manns, Chairman of the Foundation Board.

The scholarship for research networking will also be advertised for the year 2024. Further information at: www.deutsche-leberstiftung.de/foerderung.

The German Liver Foundation deals with the liver, liver diseases and their treatments. It aims to improve patient care through research funding, research networking and scientific projects. With intensive public relations work, the foundation increases public awareness of liver diseases so that they can be recognized and cured earlier. The German Liver Foundation also offers information and advice on medical issues.

