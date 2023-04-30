Her backpack and medical records of her autistic patients are stolen

A theft committed by someone who thought he was stealing money. And instead it is the path that loses out a doctor and many autistic boys and girls they have been undertaking together for a year.

The fact happened on Wednesday 19 April in Brescia. Giulia Sarnico is 28 years old and deals with psychiatric rehabilitation in some Brescia healthcare companies. It is around 9 pm when Giulia has finished training in the martial arts gym that she attends, the “Bushido” in via Orzinuovi, and reaches the internal parking lot where, as always, he has left his car. And find one of the rear glass completely shattered. On the seat his work backpack – a khaki North Face – is gone. Inside were the wallet with a few tens of euros, the documents, the house keys. And the medical records of the young patients he meets every day in his clinic.

«They contain all the commitment and energy that they have put together with me – says Giulia -. I have been part of a regional assistance project for people with autism spectrum disorders for a year. I take care of so-called “high functioning” autistic boys and girls, that is, who have a high level of intelligence, but also great difficulty in creating relationships with others. They are between 16 and 18 years old, the most delicate stage. Together with them I carry out various socialization activities. I help them integrate and create their own life path, from studies to the job they want to do. They are very smart guys, but also very fragile ».

Sheets, tables, psycho-aptitude results. All contained in those green, white and pink folders that have no economic value, but for the doctor they are her whole world: «The USB stick contains methods and materials that I have been collecting since university. And that today it would be impossible to recover in any other way. In the backpack there was also my diary, which is essential because there are so many appointments with patients. And then their drawings, the messages of affection they left me… Luckily none of the folders contained sensitive data”.

Giulia has already filed a police report, the search for the backpack and who may have stolen it is still ongoing. The stolen goods did not arrive at the City’s Lost Property Office. She also launched an appeal on social media that was shared by hundreds of friends and colleagues. But after almost two weeks still nothing. «I still feel the blow, finding myself suddenly lost in front of work and my responsibilities. And the guilt towards my boys. Obviously the journey with them does not stop. I will do the activities again, I will collect the results again. What I hope is that by spreading the word someone can help me find my things. And may the thief put his hand over his heart and give it all back.’

To view this item correctly click here