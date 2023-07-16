her duet with Serge Gainsbourg- breaking latest news is unforgettable

FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT

PARIS – Jane Birkin, a Franco-British icon and muse, was found dead yesterday at her Parisian home, aged 76. Former partner of Serge Gainsbourg, mother of actresses Charlotte Gainsbourg and Lou Doillon and of the late photographer Kate Barry, Jane Birkin had recently had to cancel many concerts due to serious health problems that had plagued her for some time. “I have always been a great optimist and I realize that I still need some time to be back on stage and with you. I miss you », she said in a press release issued last May, in which she announced her absence from the summer festivals.

In 2017, in an interview on Paris Match, she spoke of the leukemia she was suffering from: “I realized that I only had ten years left to live”.

Arrived in France in the 60s after marrying the great British composer John Barry, it was the meeting with Serge Gainsbourg that changed her life. This is how she told Corriere, in an interview in 2013, about the song Je t’aime… moi non plus which gave her worldwide fame and which was originally recorded by Brigitte Bardot (who later repented and preferred not to appear): «We were in the great Fontana recording studio in London, in Marble Arch. I remember above all that I wanted Serge to like me, to sing high notes, as he had asked me. We were far away, Serge directed me while remaining distant, with his gestures. At the second recording Je t’aime … moi non plus she was ready. Back in Paris we put it in the restaurant of our hotel, the Hôtel on rue des Beaux Arts: people stopped eating and gasped, Serge told me: “Well, we have a hit!”, we didn’t stop LAUGH”.

In the cinema, Jane Birkin has acted for some of the greatest directors: from Jacques Deray to Roger Vadim, from Michel Deville to Michel Audiard, from Michelangelo Antonioni to Jacques Doillon, who later became her partner.

In 2021 she received the homage of her daughter Charlotte Gainsbourg in Jane par Charlotte, a film that alternates footage and photographs of her mother with confidences between the two women.

Jane Mallory Birkin was born on December 14, 1946 in the London district of Marylebone. Her mother was actress Judy Campbell and her father, David Birkin, was a commander in the Royal Navy. Jane began modeling and acting at 17, starring in a play by Graham Greene, followed by a musical, Passion Flower Hotel, with music composed by John Barry. She secretly married the composer, with whom she had the eldest daughter Kate Barry, a highly esteemed photographer who later died tragically (perhaps suicide) falling from the window of her house.

In 1968, the transfer to France, a country of which she will become a citizen. Her screen partner in the 1969 film Slogan, Serge Gainsbourg, would be her companion for twelve years, forming one of the most famous couples in 1970s France.

In 1980 she began to share her life with the director Jacques Doillon, father of her third daughter, Lou, however remaining in the life of Serge Gainsbourg until his death in 1991, and then becoming together with her daughter Charlotte the keeper of his memory, reinterpreting Gainsbourg’s songs in concert. Jane Birkin, who has never lost her unmistakable English accent, has become such an important figure in popular culture that one of fashion’s most famous bags, the Hermès Birkin, is named after her. Once, on a plane, Jane was sitting next to the president of Hermès, and she complained to him that she could never find a practical and elegant handbag. They designed one together, and thus the famous Birkin bag was born. Is it true that sometimes, in America, you talk about the stock exchange to get yourself recognized? “Once I said my name, and they said ‘Birkin… like the bag?’ “Yes” – I said -, and the bag will sing!».