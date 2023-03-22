This is confirmed by a research just published in the Lancet Oncology journal.

The adjuvant therapy for patients with a HER2-positive breast cancer it can be reduced in intensity, obtaining, even in the long term, the same efficacy and less toxicity. This is confirmed by a research just published in the Lancet Oncology journal, accompanied by an editorial by prof. Joseph Curiglianodirector of the New Medicines for Innovative Therapies Division of theEuropean Institute of Oncology and professor of medical oncology at the State University of Milan.

HER2-positive cancers account for 15% of all new cases breast cancer and are characterized by the overexpression of proteina HER2which makes them biologically aggressive and resistant to some anticancer drugs. Precisely because of the overexpression of HER2, however, these tumors respond to the monoclonal antibody Trastuzumabwhich is then associated with various chemotherapy in standard treatments.

“This work represents a milestone in the history of breast cancer: we have definitively demonstrated that for HER2-positive initial tumors it is possible to do less, achieving more – declares Curigliano -. The work published today completes a journey started by my group at IEO in 2009, when we demonstrated that early stage HER2-positive tumors actually have a very good prognosis, if diagnosed at a very early stage, and therefore can be treated with less aggressive and less toxic chemotherapy. From there, studies on de-escalation (modulation of intensity) started, which demonstrated that a lighter chemotherapy is in fact safe and effective, and allows patients to live long and with fewer side effects on the body”.

Curigliano continues: “This result immediately changed clinical practice and the work just published now adds an important element: de-escalation maintains its benefit even in the long term, beyond ten years. Scientific work has also shown that, in the future, we could identify those patients in whom ‘doing more’ could be useful, but also and above all that in other patients, ‘doing even less’ is possible, with the use of a new marker, named HER2DX”.

Explains Paolo Tarantino, study co-author and Curigliano’s team researcher at the IEO: “In the Lancet Oncology work, together with Sara Tolaney and eight other colleagues from the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, we present an analysis of the ten-year results of the landmark study on the escalation. Out of 406 patients involved in the trial, the survival rate linked to breast cancer was 98.8% at ten years, with only six distant recurrences. Our data therefore support the hypothesis that the de-escalated treatment regimen (in technical term APT, i.e. Adjuvant Paclitaxel Trastuzumab) represents an adequate standard of therapy for small HER2-positive breast cancers, allowing to avoid the side effects of poly- chemotherapy”.

Tarantino continues: “We also focused on a more careful selection of patients, identifying a significant relationship between the value of HER2DX, a new diagnostic tool capable of describing numerous characteristics of HER2-positive breast cancer, and the evolution of the disease HER2DX represents a promising risk biomarker, which, if validated, will allow for future customization of treatments based on the biology of each HER2-positive tumor”.

Adds Dario Trapani, IEO medical oncologist and researcher at the State University of Milan: “Under the aegis of the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) our group has recently developed a classification tool to define the de-escalation of oncological therapies. The goal is to suggest a methodology for designing de-escalation studies for potentially all types of cancer, and to offer colleagues from regulatory bodies a tool to evaluate innovative therapies and treatment approaches aimed at improving the toxicity profile of treatments oncological treatments, maintaining the same efficacy”.

