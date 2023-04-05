The researchers of theOsaka University have identified a protein complex involved in the pathogenesis of rheumatoid arthritis. They also show that the celastrolothe active compound of a medicinal herb, blocks the progression of the disease by inhibiting the complex comprising two proteins, called COMMD3 and COMMD8.

“Once the importance of the complex in autoimmunity was established, we set out to identify a compound that could interfere with complex formation“, spiega Kazuhiro Suzuki.Our chemical screening identified celastrol as the most potent inhibitor of the COMMD3/8 complex“. Celastrol is an active compound of Tripterygium wilfordii, a medicinal herb which is known to have anti-inflammatory properties, although its mechanism of action is not fully understood. The study showed that celastrol covalently binds to COMMD3 and prevents the formation of the COMMD3/8 complex, thereby impairing the antibody response and blocking the progression of rheumatoid arthritis in the mouse model.

Read the full text of the article:

Celastrol suppresses humoral immune responses and autoimmunity by targeting the COMMD3/8 complex

BY TAIICHIRO SHIRAI, AKIKO NAKAI, EMIKO ANDO, et al.

SCIENCE IMMUNOLOGY 31 Mar 2023 Vol 8, Issue 81 DOI: 10.1126/sciimmunol.adc9324

Source: University of Osaka