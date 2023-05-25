Herbal sedatives: From hops to lavender – many remedies are not very suitable

Racing heart, never-ending merry-go-round of thoughts, problems falling asleep – these are typical signs when nervousness and restlessness dominate everyday life. Anyone who experiences constant stress and is no longer able to restore inner balance will develop symptoms. Those affected experience inner restlessness, feel rushed and irritated, their thoughts are pervaded by fears.

What can bring peace? Valerian drops, hop tea, lavender oil? In any case, the suppliers of such herbal remedies make you believe that. Our review of 25 over-the-counter tranquilizers shows what can really help and what are worth spending the money on.

Why the sedative test is worthwhile for you Test­ergeb­nisse Stiftung Warentest evaluated 25 over-the-counter products – including tablets, capsules, tinctures and teas from Abtei, Bad Heilbrunner, Klosterfrau and Lasea. They cost around 3 to 24 euros per pack. Our drug experts only came to a positive conclusion for a few of the sedatives evaluated. The best tranquilizer for you For the assessment, we reviewed studies on the effectiveness and risks of the active ingredients used. There are only studies for one of the herbal active ingredients that suggest an effectiveness against nervousness and restlessness. The cheapest means is available from 5.50 euros. What else does the item offer? We give those affected tips on how to learn to remain more relaxed in everyday life – from meditation to a stress diary. A stress expert explains when nervousness should be treated and what options there are. Magazine article as PDF After activation, you will receive the magazine article from test 06/23 for download.

Herbal tranquilizers

From hops to lavender – many remedies are not very suitable

From over-the-counter tranquilizer drops to pills The natural active ingredients can be taken in a wide variety of forms: from tablets with dry valerian root extract to drops with valerian tincture and lemon balm leaf fluid extract to soft capsules with lavender oil. With valerian, it depends on how and from which plant component the active ingredient is obtained – the study situation varies. Another bestseller is Lasea with lavender oil. At around one euro per capsule, the drug is particularly expensive, but more than 1.4 million were sold in 2021. Lavender oil is said to calm restlessness that occurs with anxious mood.

Sufficient scientific evidence is often lacking Main question of our research: Can herbal sedatives be proven to provide serenity? To do this, we evaluated clinical studies. Tendency: Rather no, no reliable effectiveness against restlessness and nervousness can be expected from most remedies. We therefore rate these as unsuitable, including those that are sold a lot. Tipp: In the case of sleep disorders, some of the same herbal active ingredients are used as for calming. Our experts have also made an assessment for this area of ​​application. We also reviewed CBD supplements containing ingredients from the hemp plant, many of which also promise to calm you down.

“If the restlessness massively impairs the quality of life or leads to sleep disturbances lasting longer than four weeks, those affected should see a doctor.” Professor Andreas Hillert, chief physician for psychosomatics and psychotherapy at the Schön Klinik Roseneck, Prien am Chiemsee