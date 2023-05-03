Herbal tea for sleep

When you are stressed and tired it is not easy to fall asleep and sleep peacefully. If you don’t want to resort to medicines, however, you can try to help yourself with herbs! In fact, herbal teas, decoctions and teas can really be useful in reconciling sleep.

Among the most effective plants for relax your nerves and sleep peacefully, they include Chamomile, Melissa, Linden, Hawthorn and Lavender. With these herbs you can prepare a relaxing herbal tea very delicate taste.

As? Mix well and in equal parts Chamomile, Lemon balm, linden, hawthorn and lavender. Take two teaspoons of the mixture and put it in infusion in boiling water; after a few minutes filtration!

This herbal tea should be consumed half an hour before going to bed: you can also add some miele, from the stevia or some agave syrup to sweeten the drink.

Sleep better: help yourself with herbs

Valerian is also great for helping us sleep. Its sedative and hypno-inducing action, in fact, promotes sleep without the side effects that some drugs, as the drowsiness and, above all, addiction.

Here too you can drink it in combination with the melissa, the lavender o to chamomile, which improve the relaxing action but also the taste.

For this herb, however, they are needed 4-6 weeks of administration before you can enjoy its benefits.

Even if we are used to refer it to beer, even the hop it is a plant that can help us with insomnia and difficulty sleeping. Compared to valerian it has a much more effective action and is even better if combined with passion flower, linden, hawthorn, which calm anxiety, agitation and palpitations.

Orange blossoms are also a pretty common remedy for those who have trouble sleeping. This herb helps to relax and can decrease the physical tension ed emotional.

They are also common as a remedy for agitation abdominal area of ​​the body and, in fact, they also relieve menstrual pains and ease migraines, which can ease the falling asleep.