“Attitudes Versus Intentions – The Consumer Wellbeing Gap” is the new research Herbalife Nutritionmade by Mintel/Kantar Profileand also with the involvement of 1,000 Italians, presented in Milan during an event held last December on the occasion of the first thirty years of the company in Italywhich reveals how, in our country, the desire to improve personal well-being and the world in which we live is particularly widespread.

Eat right, exercise more, relieve stress and reduce the impact

environmental: in words, it is almost obvious to declare oneself ready to take positive actions to improve one’s well-being and the world in which we live. However, when one moves from words to deeds, these good intentions seem to remain so.

Herbalife, for 30 years in Italy!

However, however, perhaps due to lack of information or confusion due to conflicting sources, but also due to cultural heritage or simply a reluctance to try new things, there is always something that prevents us from putting our wellness goals into practice.

SHORT-TERM SACRIFICES FOR LONG-TERM GOALS

With 67% of respondents indicating proper nutrition as one of the five priorities for their well-being and 51% highlighting the importance of weight control, nutrition plays a fundamental role in achieving our health goals. And yet, if one looks at the effective will to achieve these objectives,

as many as 84% ​​of Italians say they are only willing to make short-term sacrifices to obtain long-term benefits for their health.

THE DESIRE TO EAT WELL IS SPREAD, BUT WITH SOME DOUBTS…

Although previous results show that eating healthily and managing your weight are a key goal for many, when Italians were asked how often they currently eat healthily, only 69% of respondents said they eat healthily on an ongoing basis, while a solid 31% said they only occasionally, rarely, or never eat healthy. If we add to this figure the fact that 22% of the interviewees declare that they do not eat enough

fruit and vegetables and 12% think they are not getting enough protein, it is clear that the intentions of eating healthy do not correspond to the reality of the facts.

Personal well-being

Second Andrea Bertocco, Scientific Director EMEA of Herbalife Nutrition, it is encouraging that the propensity to optimize one’s well-being is so widespread, even if it is necessary to analyze what can be done to overcome the barriers and transform these intentions into reality. “There is no question that eating healthily and leading a balanced and active lifestyle can be challenging for many given the busy lives we lead today.

This is why it is essential to raise consumer awareness of how it is possible to achieve one’s well-being goals, adapting them to one’s lifestyle.

In fact, scientific progress has meant that a correct diet does not necessarily have to consist of three meals a day based on different types of food. And even exercising doesn’t necessarily mean slaughtering yourself to go to the gym.

We need to rethink our approach and help consumers navigate their own personal wellness optimization journey with the variety of options available today.

In practice, the concept of eating well does not necessarily have to be the same for everyone and adopting tailor-made programs can really be useful in obtaining the desired result”.



ATTENTION TO THE LOW SUGAR CONTENT, BUT A MISSED OPPORTUNITY FOR VEGETABLE PROTEINS

From the analysis of the purchasing habits of Italian consumers, it also emerges that the low sugar content (32%) and natural ingredients (46%) are the most important drivers of choice when shopping.

Although these are obligatory choices for those who are attentive to well-being, it is interesting to note, however, how the choice to avoid foods of animal origin (6%) and to consume high quantities of protein (10%) obtained a low score. An index that suggests a lack of awareness, at a national level, on how these two aspects can have an impact on long-term health. “Considering the potential benefits for health and the environment deriving from a reduction in the consumption of products of animal origin – comments Andrea Bertocco – it is necessary to make a greater effort to allow consumers to understand how such choices can be appropriate, both from the point of health and environmental perspectives”.

WE ARE AWARE OF CLIMATE CHANGE, BUT IT DOESN’T AFFECT WHAT WE EAT

When asked about respect for the planet and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, 70% of Italians agree that climate change will affect the food they buy in the future. However, the intention to make more sustainable choices today clashes with 34% who declare that they do not consume plant-based alternatives to dairy products and with 37% who do not eat plant proteins and have no intention of doing so in the future. It is clear, therefore, that while on the one hand there is the will to tackle the problem of emissions, on the other consumers do not fully understand how intensive animal husbandry and the meat industry contribute to climate change.

GOOD INTENTIONS ARE THE FIRST STEP TOWARDS CHANGE

Considering these results, it is clear that Italians, at least in words, are very virtuous in terms of intentions to improve their well-being, including through choices that have a positive impact on the planet. However, however, when it comes to acting and putting these good intentions into practice, there is still an obvious limit that holds us back. According to Rebecca Varoli Piazza, Country Director of Herbalife Nutrition in Italy:

“I believe that this research is extremely useful and interesting because it demonstrates how, in Italy, something is really still missing to move from words to deeds: whether it is the right support, broader knowledge or the personal ability to concretely commit to improving one’s own well being. Since 1992, Herbalife Nutrition’s mission in Italy has been to help people lead a healthy and active life. And this through the research and development of specific products for correct integration, but also through the promotion of sport practiced both at an amateur and competitive level. Today, the day in which we celebrate our first 30 years of activity in Italy, I want to renew this commitment: to stay close to people and support them, not only with innovative products that reflect the needs of increasingly sophisticated consumers, but also through specific educational programs aimed at promoting correct lifestyles”.

