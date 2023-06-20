Herbs during pregnancy, some are at risk for the fetus: these should be avoided

Natural herbs in pregnancy are not always allowed and optimal because even if natural they are not good for the fetus.

When we talk about herbs we often think of a product natural that you can always use it in any condition, but it is not like that. Maybe not everyone knows them, but there are some that if taken while pregnant could be really dangerous.

Especially if this product is taken in pregnancy we must not do it lightly because there are direct repercussions even on the little one.

Herbs in pregnancy: which ones can be used and which ones are prohibited

In some cases it is possible take certain types of herbs during pregnancy. In other cases, however, it is something to be avoided absolutely. When we talk about herbs, we refer not only to supplements but also to grandmother’s natural remedies, herbal teas and everything that contains them. Some are highly discouraged and therefore should never be ingested. In particular ginseng, licorice and bearberry are to be eliminated completely.

The herbs to be used during pregnancy and those to be banned (tantasalute.it)

Warning, you should always contact your doctor and never do “experiments” thinking that natural means guaranteed well-being. This is a detail that should never be underestimated for yourself and your child.

Ginger can be used during pregnancy but it should not be abused and in any case it is advisable to choose the dry extract but not the fresh one. The essential oils, on the other hand, must not be used, these are filtered directly by the placenta and then reach the fetus. It’s a very wrong thing not to do. Instead, natural herbal teas of the common type can be used such as chamomile, lemon balm, valerian, nettle, mint, fennel which are also excellent for combating abdominal swelling, anxiety, general ailments.

For other cases it depends. For example the green tea it can be an ally instead of caffeine but it cannot be taken in the first trimester because it interferes with folic acid. For cooling it can be used l’echinacea which relieves symptoms, for the urinary tract the cranberry.

Instead, they are banned: gingko, ginseng, St. John’s wort, licorice, feverfew, oils, bearberry. Medicinal plants deriving from other countries such as non-European ones should not be used because there are no effective studies and medical directives in this regard. The natural herbs, even if they are commonly harmless, they are a risk during pregnancy because the minimal side effects on an adult body are very different on the fetus and therefore they do not necessarily need to be used.

