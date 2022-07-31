The heart is one of our most important organs, on which the health and functioning of our entire organism depends. Keeping the heart healthy is essential to live a long life and under the sign of well-being. Heart disease remains a leading cause of death worldwide, so some life-saving measures are essential.

Fortunately, there are many ways to keep the heart healthy and prevent heart disease as we age. Eating right, exercising a lot, drinking in moderation, and not smoking are all great habits that will keep our hearts functioning longer.

Preserve heart health by going for a run, managing weight and avoiding alcohol

Regular exercise is one of the best ways to protect the heart. Infrequent, low-intensity physical activity, such as walking, can hardly prevent heart disease. When running regularly, the heart has to pump more blood, which is good for the heart muscle. Running regularly also increases blood flow, reducing the risk of blood clots and heart attacks. So, if we are smokers and are over 40, running regularly can help us reduce the risk of heart disease.

Weight loss is a great way to prevent heart disease. Being overweight or obese increases the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol, all of which increase the risk of heart disease. Also, being overweight or obese can cause heart and lung problems, which can limit your ability to exercise.

If we are overweight, we should try to lose 5-10% of our current weight. If we are obese, we should aim to lose 10-20% of our current weight. Even a small weight loss can have a significant impact on heart health. If we are overweight or obese and have already been diagnosed with heart disease, losing weight can help us reduce the risk of another heart attack or developing heart failure.

Although moderate alcohol consumption has been shown to have some health benefits, drinking too much alcohol can increase the risk of heart disease, especially between the ages of 40 and 50. Heavy alcohol consumption increases blood pressure. Alcohol also interferes with the vitamins and minerals needed for heart health. For example, excessive alcohol consumption can reduce the amount of vitamin B in the body.

Consumption of fatty foods

Trans fats are artificial fats commonly found in processed foods but since 2018 the FDA as well as the WHO has outlawed them. These fats can raise bad cholesterol levels, increase the risk of heart disease and lead to type 2 diabetes. As can be inferred, these types of fats are to be avoided. Rather let’s replace them with foods rich in healthy fats like avocado and olive oil.

Eating more vegetables is another great way to protect the heart. Vegetables contain vitamins and minerals that can protect against heart disease.