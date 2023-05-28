here are 5 damage it can do

Children especially like yogurt but adults also eat it for all the good it does to our body. Yogurt is one of the foods that you must always keep in the fridge because in addition to being good for your health, you can always put it as an ingredient in many recipes that we bring to the table every day. In fact, you can prepare cakes, donuts, semifreddo, biscuits and even an excellent sauce good for seasoning some delicacies. Yogurt contains live lactic ferments which bring well-being to our microbiota and increase our immune defences.

Yogurt is an easy food to find in the supermarket but also simple if you want to prepare it at home. All you need to do is add two bacteria to the milk: Lactobacillus bulgaricus and Streptococcus thermophilus which reproduce quickly and in this way increase the acidity of the milk and condense it slightly. This bacteria is easily found in pharmacies but also in a parapharmacy. Once these microorganisms have been introduced into the milk, it will be enough to leave the jars for 8-12 hours knowing full well that the longer the rest time, the thicker the yogurt will be.

There are three types of yogurt: whole, low-fat and fruit. The best is the whole white one because it provides all the macronutrients which are carbohydrates, lipids and proteins. This type of yogurt is also the most complete from a nutritional point of view compared to the other types. The lean one has less fat than whole yogurt but not everyone knows that often to reduce fat and you end up adding sugars or some of their chemical derivatives such as dextrose, glucose syrup, artificial sweeteners. So always pay attention to the yogurt you buy.

For this reason, let’s now see which brand of yogurt you shouldn’t buy if you don’t want to cause damage to your body instead of the benefits that are announced instead. We have to be very careful with fruit yoghurt because it doesn’t always contain real fruit but sometimes just a lot of sugar and many of the fruit only have the aroma. In short, many think that by eating fruit yogurt they also get the vitamins, minerals and fibers of cherries, pineapples, blueberries, apples, bananas, coconut and cherries. In reality it is not so many surveys say that in 125 grams of fruit yoghurt there are sometimes just ten grams of real fruit. Very little if you think that an apple weighs about 150 grams.

In conclusion, always pay attention to the label of the yogurt which in the quality one must contain only two ingredients: milk and lactic ferments. If the ingredient list is long, never take this brand of yogurt. If there are too many sugars then leave it alone. In fact, not everyone knows that sugar causes these 5 damages to our body: Dull skin and appearance of acne, chronic fatigue, weight gain, cavity formation, high blood sugar with risk of diabetes.