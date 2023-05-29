here are 5 damage it can do

Drink lemon water it is a practice that is carried out all over the world because according to those who carry it forward it is good for health. There are many people who, even before eating, drink a glass of water and lemon in the morning because they think it brings the body back into play after a night’s rest and is good for the brain. Although there is not much scientific research that proves the health properties of this water-based drink, people drink it without problems.

To give this drink the healthy properties would be the lemon which is considered by all to be a real medicinal food. This fruit has a hypotensive, anti-rheumatic and anti-uricemic action. It favors the assimilation of iron found in vegetables and stimulates digestion. This is why it is often taken right after an abandoning meal and there are many people who take the famous “canary” when they have difficulty digesting.

Lemon juice has very important health properties. A centuries-old tradition has it taken as an astringent but it is also good as a diuretic and in gargles. It is used to treat acne but also skin mycoses, sunburn and even warts. On the other hand, he denies the alleged usefulness of erasing tattoos with sun exposure. On the other hand, there is a lot of scientific research on the benefits of good water that supports them. Drinking water, in fact, is not only essential but brings many benefits to our body.

Not everyone knows but drinking water and lemon is not always good for you and that is why it is important to be careful in carrying out this practice without scientific basis. Lemon water is not good for those suffering from heartburn, heartburn or ulcers. In these cases, in fact, it can even worsen the symptoms of gastritis but also those of gastroesophageal reflux. Drinking water and lemon does not help you lose weight and this is due to a very simple fact. None of the substances found in this fruit have slimming effects.

In conclusion it is good to know that lemons are the most acidic fruits that exist in nature and in this sense even a simple glass of water and lemon can do a lot of harm to your teeth. Lemon, in fact, can ruin the teeth as the acids it contains attack the surface of the enamel, eventually corroding it. Water and lemon should not be drunk for too long on an empty stomach because it could irritate the stomach. Water and lemon should not be drunk when there are lesions inside the mouth because it could make them worse.