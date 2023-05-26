here are 5 damage it can do

Chocolate is delicious to eat at all hours but not everyone knows that you have to be very careful in choosing what to take because it can cause damage to our health. There are many types of chocolate: dark, milk, white and gianduia are among the best known. To have a dark chocolate you need to have at least 43% cocoa among the ingredients to which you can then add cocoa butter and sugar. Milk chocolate contains powdered milk.

Not everyone knows it but to obtain white chocolate, vanilla, sugar and milk are added. Finally, the gianduja chocolate contains hazelnut powder and sugar. Chocolate is a food that contains many calories, just think that a single pound provides around 500 which are ten times more than those found in apples, apricots, more than double what lamb and the ground beef. In short, you have to be very careful about eating chocolate because you risk gaining weight and above all, pathologies related to blood circulation can intervene. When choosing chocolate, therefore, you have to be very careful about the brand you buy.

Which chocolate to eat? All chocolate is good but surely the one that brings so many positive benefits to our health is the dark one. This type of chocolate, in fact, due to the fact that it contains a good amount of cocoa, is rich in some substances that work as antioxidants. In particular, it contains polyphenols, catechins and flavanols in quantities higher than that found in other antioxidant foods such as acai berries and blueberries. Therefore, eating dark chocolate in moderation is good for your health and is also recommended by doctors and nutritionists.

Beware of buying that brand of chocolate that contains sugars, additives and preservatives. When you buy chocolate at the supermarket, you should never let the packaging fool you but carefully read the label and the ingredients it contains. Unfortunately, many times the packaging of some chocolate brands make fun of buyers because they hide what is really inside. On the other hand, you must always read the ingredients bearing in mind that they are listed in a precise order: in first place there is always the most present ingredient.

In conclusion, we recommend not buying the brand of chocolate that has sugar in the first place among the ingredients. Its excessive consumption leads to obesity, diabetes, kidney, heart and neurological problems. When you eat chocolate you have to prefer the dark one with a cocoa percentage of at least 70%. This is a food rich in flavonoids which have antihypertensive, antithrombotic, anti-inflammatory and metabolic effects. A quality chocolate must be shiny and crunchy.