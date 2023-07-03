Here are 5 foods considered carcinogenic by WHO » Science News

Known for being the cancer research arm of the World Health Organization (WHO), theInternational Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) identifies, every year, new potentially carcinogenic compounds, foods, medicines, pesticides or even human activities. In this extensive list, there are at least five products consumed by people, such as processed meat and alcohol. The list of potential carcinogens has come back into circulation recently with the change in sweetener classification aspartame, much like zero or diet sodas, listed as a “possibly carcinogenic to humans” product. However, the IARC’s decision, based on the review of scientific studies on the subject, has not yet been made official. While the question of the sweetener aspartame is still under discussion and, it seems, the scientific evidence associating the product with cancer is limited, there are other foods where this relationship is already more well known and established. But how does WHO classify foods for cancer risk? In general, the WHO-linked agency adopts four expressions to refer to the risk of a product, agent or activity related to cancer are:

Group 1: carcinogenic to humans;

Group 2A: probably carcinogenic to humans

Group 2B: possibly carcinogenic to humans;

Group 3: unclassifiable.

If a substance has been classified in Group 1, the highest position in relation to cancer, it means that scientists have already obtained scientific evidence, of good quality and in good quantity, which associates a particular agent with the development of malignant tumors in humans. Currently, WHO and IARC have identified 126 human carcinogens, at least five of which can be consumed by humans. Some of them are also sold in supermarkets, as we will see below:

1. Processed meats

Since 2018, the WHO considers the consumption of processed meat a potential risk of stomach and bowel cancer, also known as colorectal cancer. Sausage, bacon, ham, salami, mortadella and turkey breast are some examples of cured meats, easily available in supermarkets.

2. Cantonese salt fish

A traditional Chinese food, Cantonese salted fish has a production process similar to sun-dried meat, as the salt is used to cure the food. In the WHO list of carcinogens, it was included in 2012, with its consumption associated with the risk of nasopharynx and stomach cancer.

3. Areca nut

Listed in 2012, the areca nut, also called pinangue or betel nut, is a seed of the areca palm (Areca catechu), found in mainland Asia and some regions of Africa. It is commonly used for its inspiring potential, but it is associated with an increased risk of oral cancer.

4. Alcoholic beverages

Alcoholic beverages are another widely available carcinogen, although this risk has been officially confirmed since 2012. In addition to liver problems and chemical dependence, alcohol intake is associated with a increased likelihood of oral cancerpharyngeal, laryngeal and oesophageal, stomach, liver , intestines and sinus.

5. Other types of substances

Indeed, alcohol is not the only enemy of health in relation to cancer when it comes to drugs, licit or illicit. For example, WHO considers theopium carcinogenic since 2021. The substance is associated with an increased risk of cancers of the pharynx, esophagus, stomach, pancreas, larynx and bladder.

Another element related to cancer is the tobaccosince 2012. According to the WHO itself, smoking is correlated with an increased frequency of cancers of the blood, bladder, pancreas, liver, cervix, esophagus, kidney, larynx, mouth, pharynx, of the stomach, intestines, trachea, bronchi and finally the lungs.

