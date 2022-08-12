The excessive heat of the last few months is really making us suffer. The body often fails to react well to such high temperatures. In fact, there are 5 things that can happen to the body that you need to be careful of.

Excessive heat: this is what happens

The body’s temperature rises rapidly and can damage several vital organs and the brain itself. So you really have to be careful.

Prolonged exposure to the sun It may cause:

cramps: this phenomenon occurs in muscles subjected to greater effort due to high temperatures and excessive sweating

fainting: the blood pressure can drop a lot and cause weakness and fainting

congestion: digestive blockage due to the intake of a cold drink, this causes a shock to the body

heat stroke: it can cause fainting, weakness and blurred vision

dehydration: lExcessive sweating can lead to dehydration in the body, especially if you don't drink a lot of water

remedies against the heat

Even if the heat remains unbearable, there are a few things to do to prevent it from exhausting us every day:

Wear Appropriate Clothing: both indoors and outdoors, wear light, non-tight clothing, preferably made of natural fibers to better absorb sweat and allow the skin to breathe. Refresh the environment: shield windows exposed to the sun using roller shutters, blinds, curtains, etc., ventilate in the cooler hours. for air conditioning it is recommended to use it, preferably on days with risky climatic conditions; to regulate the temperature between 24 ° C – 26 ° C; d Reduce body temperature: take baths and showers with lukewarm water, wet face and arms with cold water. Do not use hot water but not too cold for the body, but in moderation. Reduce physical activity: in the hottest hours of the day, avoid doing intense physical activity or heavy work outdoors. Walking is good, but it’s best to do it early in the morning when the air can still be fresh. Drink regularly and eat properly: you must drink at least 2 liters of water a day (unless otherwise indicated by the attending physician), but limit the water that is too cold. Preferably eat light foods and eat fruits and vegetables rich in vitamins, fiber and water.

In addition to natural remedies, it would also be advisable to integrate vitamins and mineral salts to be taken in the morning to help against pressure drops and heat exhaustion. Get advice on which ones are the best from your GP!