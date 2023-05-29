here are 8 problems they can cause you

Tomatoes are the emperor in all the gardens of the world because they are good and bring many beneficial properties. Tomatoes are among the best vegetables and today they are appreciated everywhere for their malleability in the kitchen but also for their many properties in phytotherapy. Today tomatoes are one of the staple foods of the Mediterranean diet. Tomatoes are very rich in water to the point that they possess 94% of it, there are also carbohydrates (3%) proteins (1.2%), fibers (1%) and also fats (0.2% ). The good thing about tomatoes that in the end they bring only 17 Kcal.

Tomatoes also possess some vitamins such as pro-vitamin A and in particular carotenoids, but also lycopene, they possess ascorbic acid and also vitamin E. This is why tomatoes possess antioxidant and vitaminizing properties. In tomatoes there are also many minerals such as iron, zinc, phosphorus, selenium and calcium which, together with citrates, nitrates and tartrates, offer remineralizing but also anti-radical properties. Tomatoes also promote digestion because they contain some oragnic acids such as malic, succinic, citric and gluteninic.

As far as we have said tomatoes adapt without problems to all modern low-calorie diets but also to mineralizing and vitaminizing ones. Among the many properties they possess, tomatoes help stimulate diuresis and for this reason they are a refreshing and purifying vegetable, very useful for eliminating excess waste. Not everyone knows it but tomatoes also contain organic acids that stimulate salivary digestion but also gastric digestion because they decrease the pH of the stomach and particularly favor the digestion of starches.

What more can I say tomatoes if not thanks to the fibers that are concentrated in the peel promote intestinal motility and in this way they fight constipation and lazy bowel. Tomatoes are also rich in solanine which is a toxic substance found in particular in green tomatoes that are not fully ripe: this substance causes headaches, stomach and abdominal pains. When eating tomatoes, you must be very careful not to take them on an empty stomach because they can cause serious problems for anyone, even those people who generally do not suffer from any pathology.

Why not eat tomatoes on an empty stomach? As we said, tomatoes contain tannic acid and for this reason if taken on an empty stomach they can cause severe heartburn but also diarrhea and kidney problems. Among the problems that can be had by eating tomatoes on an empty stomach there are also cramps, abdominal pain, stomach acid, reflux and even gastric ulcers. The fault of all this is tannic acid which abounds in particular in those that are still green. Be careful not to follow the advice of those who suggest drinking tomato juice in the morning on an empty stomach to lose weight. There is no scientific confirmation.