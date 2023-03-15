Since we were children, we have been used to conceiving vitamins as something extremely useful, sometimes fundamental, to “feel good” and to maintain good health. In fact, these are nutrients that natively have specific functions and must be taken in particular when there is a specific lack, and from this point of view the importance of Vitamin E is essential, despite being one of the most common.

Vitamin E: here are all the benefits and what happens if you are deficient

Vitamin E, also known as tocopherol, is a fat-soluble vitamin that generally doesn’t need enormous attention in terms of intake. This is because it is found in various foods and is also produced by the liver.

In particular, it has an antioxidant function, making it essential for cell development and turnover and for the protection of the immune system, specifically it is essential during growth and development.

It fights free radicals and has a “balancing” function for the body, helping the latter to respond to any common diseases, it also has important anticoagulant properties making it an excellent ally against cardiovascular diseases.

It is found particularly in seeds and derivatives, therefore oil, peanuts, walnuts but also vegetables and broad leaf vegetables, also in wheat and derivatives, in corn and in general in cereals.

Vitamin E deficiency is quite rare in the current context, and corresponds quite specifically to a condition related to developing countries. A deficiency tends to slow down cell development, cause weakness and inhibit the effectiveness of the immune system resulting in a weakening of the nervous system and general metabolism.

A constant intake especially in the growth phase (for adults the average daily intake is between 8-10 mg).

Equally difficult is the abuse of vitamin E, which can still lead to eating and thyroid-related disorders.