In our homes, especially in winter, there are kiwis. It is an autumn-winter fruit that you can buy from the beginning of November. They are very popular fruits both for their flavor but also for their nutritional values. In fact, it also has many benefits for our body, above all it helps to counteract the flu ailments of the winter period. It contains a lot of water and also a lot of sugars, but does not contain excessive amounts of fat and protein. On the other hand, those of fiber and vitamins are high, especially C. We also find many mineral salts such as potassium and iron, which help to counteract cramps and fatigue. They have a low caloric intake, in fact in 100 grams of product we find only 60 calories. Obviously, however, we must not forget that they are rich in sugars, so we must not overdo it.

The kiwi has digestive and diuretic properties, so it is also very often used in detox diets. Kiwis however, even if many don’t know it, have contraindications that should not be underestimated. Let’s go see what they are.

First of all, the kiwi should be avoided if you are following a treatment with anticoagulant and antiplatelet drugs. The same is also true if you have high blood pressure and are using medications to lower it. This fruit also contains oxalates, which are harmful in large quantities, since kidney stones could form. It should also be avoided for those with gallbladder or kidney problems. One important thing is to be careful if you are allergic to latex, as this fruit contains molecules associated with it. Finally, we can say that they are very acidic, like all citrus fruits, which can lead if you suffer from gastric reflux. If you suffer from this ailment it can aggravate it, not just make it come. So you have to be very careful when eating.