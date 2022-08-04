There are different diets with different purposes. The Anti-Inflammatory Diet, as its name suggests, serves to prevent many diseases.

It is therefore one food diet which does not provide for “rigid schemes”, such as the slimming one. But of a set of elements to integrate per diminish the inflammationsguilty of causing numerous in the long run diseases.

The correlation between unhealthy foods and disease is evidentthough not immediate and not easy to interpret. What we do know, however, is that it is a phenomenon that can manifest itself in different forms.

Let’s think for example of industrial, fatty and caloric foods. Adopting a diet of this kind will meet overweight and obesitywhich in turn will cause glycemic imbalances, and possible forms of Diabetes. Among other things, adopting an anti-inflammatory diet also allows you to lose weight, even without too many sacrifices. This is simply due to thehigh quality of those from preferwhich donate everything the body needs and nothing too much.

Still on the subject of unhealthy foodswhich lead to develop high cholesterol which then translates to greater risk of cardiovascular disease. Finally, many studies have shown that the body if it accuses inflammatory states for a long time, it is less likely to defeat various types of cancer.

So it comes naturally to understand that a healthy dietmade of foods that do not fatten and do not inflame it can really make a difference. Our luck is that we can take advantage of the Mediterranean dietthat is, of many foods, condiments and drinks readily available. Which already act as a strong “medicine” for our body. And let’s not forget that thanks to regional recipes we get some delicacies that the whole world envies us.

Anti-inflammatory diet: here are all the foods, seasonings and herbal teas to prevent disease and stay fit

As we said at the beginning of the article, one anti-inflammatory diet it is not based on rigid rules. But ontake certain foods that help keep your body functions healthier. The Mediterranean Diet already contains all these elements, but if we want to summarize with a short list, here are the main to be stored.

Fresh Fruits and Dried Fruits – Currants, Blueberries, Strawberries, Cherries, Citrus Fruits, Pineapple and Avocado, Walnuts and Almonds.

– Currants, Blueberries, Strawberries, Cherries, Citrus Fruits, Pineapple and Avocado, Walnuts and Almonds. Verdure – Tomatoes, Spinach (and in general all those with large green leaves), Broccoli, Cabbages & Co.

– Tomatoes, Spinach (and in general all those with large green leaves), Broccoli, Cabbages & Co. Spices e Seasonings – Among the many that we can and must use in the kitchen, if only for the good taste, Turmeric and Ginger have excellent anti-inflammatory properties. As for the condiments, in addition to Evo Oil, we can integrate Linseed or Hemp Oil.

e – Among the many that we can and must use in the kitchen, if only for the good taste, Turmeric and Ginger have excellent anti-inflammatory properties. As for the condiments, in addition to Evo Oil, we can integrate Linseed or Hemp Oil. Tea and herbal teas – Drinking herbal infusions regularly helps detoxify the body, and especially with Green Tea, or with Turmeric and Lemon drink.

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies published in medical journals. Therefore, it does not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)