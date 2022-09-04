Home Health Here are all the side effects of lack of sleep: the expert speaks
Health

by admin
The expert explains what are the side effects of lack of sleep and why it is important to rest properly. Insomnia is a very widespread disorder, the prevalence of which can reach up to 40% of the adult population. This means that nearly one in two adults cannot rest well.

The insufficient amount of hours of sleep is more frequently due to the hectic life of people and the fact that our sleep-wake cycles follow each other in a different way than the needs of the human organism. Not getting enough sleep – or not being able to get to sleep – can have serious side effects: stress, depression, loss of memory and cognitive balance, obesity and metabolic syndrome, emotional instability and anxiety.

Moreover, in the same period all these symptoms can occur in the same person: one moment he may feel full of energy and the other less. Furthermore, lack of rest also has negative effects on skin with more pronounced wrinkles.

Lack of sleep: the body’s response

In the human body, the response mechanisms to lack of sleep are very specific. Lack of sleep can have different effects, depending on the person and the situation they are in. Since it is now a very widespread ailment, it is necessary to know some measures to combat it. Insomnia has different effects on the human body, depending on the person and the situation in which they find themselves. The reactions can be different and depend on the type of lifestyle, habits, worries, expectations, stress, etc.

How to fight the lack of sleep? In general, the advice is to try to sleep as much as possible. Avoid caffeine, smoking and alcohol as well as practice an exercise regimen that promotes quality sleep. To sleep longer and better, you need to organize your life and schedules in such a way that you can have time to rest.

Side effects

Research into the effect of sleep deprivation on the brain has led to the discovery that the body reacts to insomnia with an increase in stress hormones such as cortisol and serotonin. Consequently, these hormones produce a state of depression. Insomnia can also cause chronic anxiety that can be treated with the same drugs that treat depression.

Lack of sleep can also cause negative emotional instability and anxiety. Therefore, people with insomnia experience anger more easily and are also more likely to experience feelings of guilt and a sense of failure.

Memory loss and cognitive balance are other consequences of sleep deprivation. Research has shown that if you sleep little, your attention power, memory and productivity are reduced. It is important to take time to study, take notes, and relearn the material.

In 2014, a study found that people with insomnia are more prone to developing metabolic syndrome, which is a hybridization of several diseases, including obesity, hypertension, hypercholesterolemia and type 2 diabetes. Metabolic syndrome is a factor that increases the risk of developing cancer.

