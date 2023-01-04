this year theinfluenza it hit the Italians hardest. Not only in terms of diffusion, but also due to the difficult availability of drugs that help manage the symptoms. Ibuprofen e paracetamol, for example, a “must” in this period, can not always be found in the pharmacy. Or at least often they are not found in the usual wording we are used to. It’s been weeks, even months, that it’s been hard to find ibuprofen syrup for children. Or even some “designer” tablets for adults. A little less pronounced, but still present, is the lack of paracetamol.

In WhatsApp chats or on social networks, the hunt for antifebrile packs is raging. Some mothers are so desperate that they “beg” for a few doses just to “get through the day”. Ibuprofen and paracetamol are also the drugs used by people with symptomatic Covid-19, and this makes them even more “precious”, therefore more difficult to recover.

AEROSOLS AND AZITHROMYCIN

But solutions are also lacking in pharmacies, such as antimucolytics, which are used in aerosols which, in this period, are always “in motion” due to the many airway infections. There are also some antibiotics in shortage. Azithromycin, for example, which has been abused for a long time, as it was erroneously considered useful for the treatment of Covid-19. The appeals of the doctors were of little use: many Italians, frightened by the shortage, have made large stocks of it, effectively making it unavailable to the people who really need it. Federfarma also reports the unavailability of the antibiotic cefixoral and the discontinuation of the production of zimox. Fortunately, for these antibiotics we currently have alternatives that manage to make up for the shortage and that still need to be prescribed by the doctor.

In total, according to the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa), there are more than 3,000 drugs lacking, a list which includes practically all the medicines used for the flu. But not only. Among the shortcomings reported by Aifa – which in turn collects the reports from the regions – other drugs are also missing, some even life-saving: ranging from antiepileptics to antihypertensives up to diuretics and some anticancer drugs. But also, in these cases, the system is holding up thanks to the alternatives. Furthermore, some pharmacies have equipped themselves by responding proactively to the shortage of certain medicines. In fact, many have increased the activity of their laboratories with the production of galenic medicines, such as ibuprofen-based syrups. Galenic preparations are drugs assembled directly in the pharmacy on the basis of a community pharmacopoeia. Pharmacists purchase the active ingredients and assemble them according to codified standards of good preparation, creating products that are as effective and safe as industrial ones. Not all of them do it, but many do, and with excellent results. Furthermore, pharmacists have the possibility, as well as the obligation, to propose alternative solutions, such as medicines equivalent to those of prescribed brands. As the word itself says, an equivalent drug is as effective and safe as the branded one. However, in our country there is still great distrust of generics. It is no coincidence that Italy is the country in Europe which has the lowest percentage of use of generic medicines. Just think that every year Italians spend increasing amounts of money, estimated at around 1.5 billion euros, to add the difference in price of the branded drug compared to its equivalent out of pocket.

Then there is the option of buying medicines online, at least over-the-counter. But beware: the purchase of medicines online is absolutely safe only if the online pharmacy displays the appropriate European brand on its homepage which allows access to the official list of the Ministry of Health of all certified online pharmacies. Online pharmacies that operate legally in Italy guarantee the authenticity, traceability of the medicine and full protection of personal data. The problem is that these pharmacies also suffer from the same shortage. Also, be very careful to go only to licensed pharmacies. The risk, at best, is buying ineffective drugs. At worst, there is a risk of encountering illegal products that are dangerous to health.