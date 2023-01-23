Kiwis are an autumn-winter fruit that can already be found from the beginning of November. They are highly appreciated, for their flavour, even by those on a diet. They are useful for preventing seasonal flu. This fruit contains a lot of water and sugars. However, there is no presence of fats and proteins, unlike fibers and vitamin C. The pulp contains innumerable mineral salts but above all potassium and iron, which are important for counteracting cramps and fatigue. It has an average caloric intake, in fact for 100 grams we have 60 calories, but obviously we must not forget that it is rich in sugars and fats.

Kiwi has digestive and diuretic properties, it is often used in detox diets. However, not many know that kiwis have contraindications to pay attention to. Let’s go see them.

Here are some contraindications of the kiwi: “unbelievable”

This fruit should be avoided if you are taking anticoagulant, antiplatelet or high blood pressure drugs. They also contain oxalates, which in large quantities can hurt, forming kidney stones. It is also to be avoided by those suffering from gallbladder or kidney problems. Finally, you have to do without it if you suffer from latex allergy, because it contains molecules associated with it. However, they are quite acidic, just like citrus fruits, so you should avoid it in case of gastric reflux.

The contraindications consumption of kiwis are mainly linked to allergies. In fact, in addition to those who are allergic to latex, attention must also be paid toactinidina, a particular enzyme that can lead to allergies. The symptoms can have a different severity, some in fact can be mild and involve the oral cavity or the skin. However, there are more serious symptoms that can affect the stomach.

In any case, if you notice something strange when eating kiwifruit, it is best to consult your general practitioner or an expert.