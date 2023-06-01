here are the 12 most frequent – breaking latest news

Of Laura Cuppini

The analysis on 10,000 people: the most common ailments include fatigue, brain fog, dizziness, gastrointestinal symptoms, palpitations, decreased desire or sexual problems, loss of smell or taste, thirst, chronic cough

Malaise after exertion, fatigue, brain fog, dizziness, gastrointestinal symptoms, palpitations, decreased desire or sexual problems, loss of smell or taste, thirst, chronic cough, chest pain, abnormal movements. I am the 12 main symptoms of Long Covid according to the first results of a study conducted on almost 10 thousand Americans. The discomfort can last for months or years after becoming infected. The research team, funded by National Institutes of Health statunitensi (Nih), also found that Long Covid is more frequent (and severe) in people who are not vaccinated or infected with pre-Omicron variants. Also the reinfections were found to be linked to an increased frequency and severity of Long Covid.

Scoring system

I study, Published on Jama

is part of the project «Researching Covid to enhance recovery» of the Nih, born with the aim of understanding why some people develop long-term symptoms after infection with Sars-CoV-2 and also to identify, treat and prevent Long Covid. The researchers looked at data from 9,764 adults, including 8,646 affected by Covid. They rated more than 30 symptoms in different areas of the body and organs; they then carried out statistical analyses, identifying the 12 symptoms that most differentiate people with and without Long Covid. Finally they settled a scoring system based on the symptoms reported by patients, which will help doctors and researchers to better define cases and study targeted treatments. More than 100 million Americans have been infected by Sars-CoV-2 (650 million people worldwide). In April, an investigation by the federal government, the «Household Pulse Survey», he estimated that about 6% of people infected with the virus suffer from Long Covid. Researchers have identified more than 200 symptoms associated with the disorder that occur or persist for more than 30 days after infection. But a true definition of Long Covid does not exist to date and this is what the researchers of the «Researching Covid to enhance recovery» project want to achieve.