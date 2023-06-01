Home » here are the 12 most frequent – breaking latest news
Health

here are the 12 most frequent – breaking latest news

by admin
here are the 12 most frequent – breaking latest news

Malaise after exertion, fatigue, brain fog, dizziness, gastrointestinal symptoms, palpitations, decreased desire or sexual problems, loss of smell or taste, thirst, chronic cough, chest pain, abnormal movements. I am the 12 main symptoms of Long Covid according to the first results of a study conducted on almost 10 thousand Americans. The discomfort can last for months or years after becoming infected. The research team, funded by National Institutes of Health statunitensi (Nih), also found that Long Covid is more frequent (and severe) in people who are not vaccinated or infected with pre-Omicron variants. Also the reinfections were found to be linked to an increased frequency and severity of Long Covid.

Scoring system

The study, published in Jamais part of the Nih’s ‘Researching Covid to enhance recovery’ project, born with the aim of understanding why some people develop long-term symptoms after infection with Sars-CoV-2 and also for identify, treat and prevent Long Covid. The researchers looked at data from 9,764 adults, including 8,646 affected by Covid. Have rated more than 30 symptoms in different areas of the body and organs; they then carried out statistical analyses, identifying the 12 symptoms that most differentiate people with and without Long Covid. Finally they settled a scoring system based on the symptoms reported by patients, which will help doctors and researchers to better define cases and study targeted treatments. More than 100 million Americans have been infected by Sars-CoV-2 (650 million people worldwide). In April, a federal government survey, the Household Pulse Survey, estimated that about 6% of people infected with the virus suffer from Long Covid. Researchers have identified more than 200 symptoms associated with the disorder that occur or persist for more than 30 days after infection. But a true definition of Long Covid does not exist to date and this is what the researchers of the “Researching Covid to enhance recovery” project want to achieve.

See also  the therapy is at the table. He talks about it at "Tutti salute" • newsrimini.it

You may also like

What is human metapneumovirus, the infection that has...

USA-Italy together for the future of the fight...

Paula (27) has been suffering from Post Covid...

the 4 novelties from the US congress and...

Road test and reviews Kia Picanto, Toyota Yaris,...

How your thoughts can damage your neck and...

What is human metapneumovirus, the infection that has...

Stress can kill you, but with these 5...

Ukraine-Russia war, today’s news | Air attack on...

Drugs, modern technology: What helps against cluster headaches

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy