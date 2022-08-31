The high pressure It is a condition characterized by high blood pressure in the arteries, which is specified by the amount of blood that is pumped by the heart and the resistance of the arteries to blood flow. Hypertension affects approximately 30% of the adult population of both genders and is more common after menopause in women.

For this reason, nutrition and lifestyle in general play points in favor with regard to pressure. Do you want to find out which foods can improve this aspect?

3 foods that lower blood pressure

In most cases, hypertension is caused by poor lifestyles, a very diet-related disorder. Then smoking and a sedentary lifestyle are enemies of pressure and are a common risk factor. There are also some rarer causes of high blood pressure, related to diseases of the endocrine system kidneys or the use of certain medications. Here is a list of foods to eat to lower blood pressure:

Whole foods: pasta and bread, if really wholemeal, are capable of making an excellent contribution in reducing blood pressure. They also have low blood sugar compared to normal ones.

Raw and cooked vegetables , to be taken in large portions. They can be boiled, steamed or baked. The variety in the choice allows to correctly introduce vitamins and mineral salts.

Some types of fruit: obviously you need to eat at least 2 portions of fruit a day to hydrate and have minerals and vitamins. Blueberries are great, watermelon and cantaloupe in summer. Banana and apple also in autumn and winter.

Moderate the salt

The excessive consumption of salt, in addition to arterial hypertension, has also been associated with other chronic-degenerative diseases, such as cancers of the digestive system. Therefore it is not necessary to exceed 10g daily. Data from the Ministry of Health show that the average daily consumption of salt was higher than 10 g in men and 8 g in women in the population samples relating to adults and hypertensive patients, the latter with values ​​slightly lower than the former.