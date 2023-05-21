here are the 5 foods they eat every day

There are five foods that the Japanese eat every day and that allow them to live the longest in the world.

Well yes, for the Japanese the power supply it’s so much more than that we put in table, but it is a real tool that they use to help and listen to their own body.

According to the Japanese, in fact, the food should rather be seen as a medicine and not by chance, so, this population is often referred to as one of the longest-lived per day today: just think that there are much more than ninety thousand centenarians at the moment.

But what are the main dishes which are never lacking in the Japanese diet and what are theirs property? Let’s find out together.

Japanese: here’s what they eat to live long

JAPANESE SWEET POTATOES

In the first place of foods that the Japanese eat every day we undoubtedly find the sweet potatoes: native Of Okinawa, they have a purple color and are often used as snack or again as a dessert. One of their main characteristics is undoubtedly that of being rich in carbohydrates e anthocyanins: i.e. a group of antioxidants with important properties anti age. In short, countering the passage of time has never been tastier.

MISO SOUP

Other food sMiso soup is always among the first places for the Japanese: it is a very popular dish that is based precisely on the creation of a paste based on fermented soybeans and cereals. Thanks to this dish, therefore, it is possible to include probiotics, live bacteria but also yeasts in one’s diet which are very useful and often indispensable for balancing our health and above all giving considerable help to our immune system.

RAVANELLI DAIKON

In third place of the “never again” in the Japanese diet we also find daikon radishes. These are root vegetables that have become increasingly popular within the cuisine of this population and which allow you to combine more benefits within it. They are in fact very useful for fighting, contrasting and preventing colds and above all for strengthening our immune system. Suffice it to say, in fact, that a single radish contains as much as 124 percent of the daily intake of vitamin C: in short, a real panacea for us and our youth.

SEAWEED

Always among the foods most recommended by the Japanese to stay young for a long time we also find seaweed: in fact, these are characterized by a high presence of minerals such as iron, calcium, folic acid and even magnesium. Precisely for this reason it is essential to include this food in your diet, so as to also counteract some diseases such as stroke or those of cardiac origin.

PESCE

Finally, always among the most popular foods among the Japanese we also find fish such as salmon or tuna. Just i omega-3 fats, in fact, they can be very useful for ours shealth and above all to lower blood pressure and above all to alleviate the stages of inflammation.

